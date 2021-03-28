New Hires/Promotions/Biz Briefs

Veridian promotions
WATERLOO-Veridian Credit Union announces the promotion of Shawna Matz to the position of chief people officer.
Matz, a resident of Waterloo, has worked at Veridian for 24 years. She was previously the vice president of talent development. Matz has a degree in Business Management from Upper Iowa University. She serves on the board of directors for Community United Child Care Centers and Preschool.
Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Ryan Pautsch to the position of senior financial analyst.
Pautsch, a resident of Denver, has worked at Veridian for a total of six years. He was previously a commercial loan officer. Pautsch has a bachelor’s degree in Finance and master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Northern Iowa. He is a den leader for the Cub Scouts in Denver.
Dinsdale joins Iowa child care task force
DES MOINES-Governor Reynolds announced an executive order to launch a new Child Care Task Force including Lincoln Savings Bank’s SBA Commercial Lender Tessa Dinsdale. The central purpose of the task force is to develop a comprehensive strategy to address the numerous issues contributing to the child care barriers in Iowa.
Dinsdale’s contributions will heavily involve financing options. “As a small business banker, I strive to be the go-to financial expert on child care centers and how we can complete the puzzle for the many projects going up throughout the state,” she said. “With the addition of this new child care initiative from Governor Reynolds, our child care center owners now have a new hope for their plans to come to fruition.”
LSB top mortgage lender
WATERLOO-On March 4, the Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) recognized the top Iowa lenders throughout the state for their efforts in advancing affordable homeownership programs in the 2020 calendar year. Lincoln Savings Bank came in at the top of the list, assisting 211 homebuyers and closing $32,391,834 in loans.
More information about Lincoln Savings Bank and IFA’s homeownership programs can be found at mylsb.com/ifa.
Peoples welcomes new nurse practitioner
WATERLOO-Peoples Community Health Clinic (Peoples Clinic) is pleased to welcome new Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Billie Rael, PMHNP.
Ms. Rael earned her bachelor’s, master’s, and nursing degrees from Allen College in Waterloo, Iowa.
Providing holistic care is important to Billie. “I am passionate about mental health and excited to be part of such a wonderful team. I believe in meeting each patient where they are. I have a holistic approach that focuses on helping patients recognize their strengths, address barriers, and set attainable goals.”
You can find Billie at Peoples Clinic, 905 Franklin Street in Waterloo. Visit www.peoples-clinic.com or call 319-874-3000 for more information.
Mohlis joins DSB
DENVER-Donna Mohlis has joined Denver Savings Bank’s team as VP Compliance Officer/Accountant II. She has over eight years banking experience.
She started as a customer service rep and most recently served as VP at First State Bank. She supervised the Service Department and wore several different hats from BSA Compliance Officer, Cashier to mentoring loan and deposit operations personnel in her most recent role.
CBE promotion and new hire
CEDAR FALLS-Madison Bramstedt has been promoted to the position of human resources benefits coordinator. She has been with CBE for seven years.
Coty Newell has been hired as an IT business support analyst. He was previously a civil engineer with the Air National Guard.