New Hires/Promotions/Biz Briefs

Veridian promotions

WATERLOO-Veridian Credit Union announces the promotion of Shawna Matz to the position of chief people officer.

Matz, a resident of Waterloo, has worked at Veridian for 24 years. She was previously the vice president of talent development. Matz has a degree in Business Management from Upper Iowa University. She serves on the board of directors for Community United Child Care Centers and Preschool.

Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Ryan Pautsch to the position of senior financial analyst.

Pautsch, a resident of Denver, has worked at Veridian for a total of six years. He was previously a commercial loan officer. Pautsch has a bachelor’s degree in Finance and master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Northern Iowa. He is a den leader for the Cub Scouts in Denver.

Dinsdale joins Iowa child care task force

DES MOINES-Governor Reynolds announced an executive order to launch a new Child Care Task Force including Lincoln Savings Bank’s SBA Commercial Lender Tessa Dinsdale. The central purpose of the task force is to develop a comprehensive strategy to address the numerous issues contributing to the child care barriers in Iowa.