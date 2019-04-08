Sunny and windy. High near 75F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph..
A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 8, 2019 @ 12:12 pm
The New Hartford Lions Club will have an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the New Hartford Community Building.
Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children younger than 12.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
