LORI EBERHARD
George Wyth State Park manager
WATERLOO -- George Wyth State Park would like to thank the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, Cedar Falls Community Betterment and the Cedar Trails Partnership. With their support George Wyth was able to purchase attachments for our tractor. We have purchased a new sweeper to help keep the trails clean. It has been put to great use with all of the flooding this year. We also were able to purchase pallet forks that have made it easier and faster to move the picnic tables to higher ground.
Also purchased was a brush hog that has been used to help create a new bird area in Canfield picnic area. This project was in partnership with Girl Scout Troop 6604, Audubon Society and Custom Blacksmithing. The brush hog will also help us create more prairie areas as well as work and improve the ones we have. There also is a rake and grapple bucket that has helped with spreading rock and picking up branches from downed trees in the park. Having this new equipment has made many of our day to day projects go much smoother and has been a tremendous help with all of the flooding that we have had this year. George Wyth State Park is very honored to have the continued support.
