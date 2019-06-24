WILBER, Neb. — A witness was taking the stand here on Monday morning when murder defendant Aubrey Trail abruptly interrupted his trial, yelling “Bailey is innocent and I curse you all.”
He then swiped across his neck with something three or four times, drawing blood, before swarmed by Saline County Sheriff’s deputies in the courtroom.
He briefly stood from his wheelchair, then fell to the floor.
Trail, 52, and 25-year-old Bailey Boswell are charged with first-degree murder in the killing and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln, Neb.
Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson had the jurors ushered out of the room, then cleared the courtroom of everyone but the attorneys and deputies.
Just a few minutes later, at 11:25 a.m., a stretcher was brought in and sirens could be heard outside the courthouse as a rescue squad arrived.
The outburst came in the middle of an otherwise slow day of testimony. The day started 40 minutes late due to a juror who was running behind.
An FBI agent testified about searches at the Wilber apartment Trail shared with Bailey Boswell, his co-defendant on murder charges, and Sydney Loofe's apartment in Lincoln.
A Saline County Sheriff's deputy testified about searches conducted in the Wilber area.
The last to testify was the manager of a Days Inn in Spencer, Iowa, who told the jury she called a tip line after seeing that Trail and Boswell were being sought in connection with Loofe's disappearance following a Tinder date with Boswell.
She said Trail and Boswell ate Thanksgiving dinner at the hotel, at times joking and laughing.
It's unclear what Trail used to cut himself, how badly he’s injured or if the trial could continue.
Loofe was last seen on Nov. 15, 2017, when Boswell picked her up for a date at about 7 p.m. Her cellphone led police to Wilber.
