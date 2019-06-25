ELKADER — A Thursday evening aircraft crash near Elkader happened when the plane overshot the runway while landing, according to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday as the 1966 single-engine Cessna 150 was landing at the Elkader Airport on Grape Road. The only person on board, pilot Mark William Koehn, 62, of Elkader, wasn’t injured and freed himself from the wreckage, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
The aircraft suffered substantial damage, according to the FAA.
Elkader firefighters were also called to the scene.
Hospital officials charged with theft
MANCHESTER (AP) — Two former hospital officials in Manchester are accused of taking personal trips on hospital time and seeking expense reimbursement from the hospital.
Delaware County court records say 61-year-old Lon Butikofer and 53-year-old Mike Briggs are charged with theft. Butikofer was chief executive officer of Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Briggs was the hospital’s system fund and development director.
Butikofer’s attorney, Mark Liabo, said Monday his client would plead not guilty. Butikofer is accused of stealing nearly $257,000 from January 2009 through March 15, 2017, by failing to properly record personal trips as vacation or paid time off and by seeking reimbursement for the expenses.
The court records don’t list an attorney for Briggs. He’s also accused of stealing more than $23,000 for failing to properly record personal trips as vacation or paid time off and by seeking reimbursement for expenses.
Independence man arrested for assault
INDEPENDENCE — An Independence man on probation for a 2018 marijuana candy incident was arrested over the weekend for allegedly fighting at a bar and struggling with officers.
Police allege Timothy John Bagley, 29, resisted when Independence police detained him on assault and disorderly conduct charges outside the Checkered Flag on Saturday night. At the jail, he allegedly spit on a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy when he was placed in a restraint chair, according to court records.
Court records indicate Bagley was sentenced to probation for child endangerment charges in October. In that case, a child he was looking after ate THC-infused taffy-style candy Bagley allegedly purchased in Colorado, where recreational marijuana products are legal, records state.
The girl complained of stomach pains before becoming lethargic and unresponsive. She was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City and later tested positive for THC.
Child on bicycle struck by van
WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating a Monday afternoon crash involving a child on a bicycle and a van.
The collision happened at about 2 p.m. on Newell Street, and the child wasn’t seriously injured, according to preliminary reports.
The van left the area but was located a short time later, according to police.
Further details weren’t available.
