DES MOINES (AP) — Sometimes Jordan Caroline feels as if he is asked as much about the sport he doesn't play as the one he does.
Nevada's star forward understands. His dad is former NFL defensive end Simeon Rice, and his grandfather, J.C. Caroline, is in the College Football Hall of Fame.
"Every time I do an interview somebody asks about that," Caroline said Wednesday. "At this point, I've gotten so used to it, I expect it. I know it's coming."
At 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, Jordan Caroline could pass for a football player. Thing is, he's never had much interest in the sport. No one would argue he made the right call when he decided to get serious about basketball in eighth grade.
Caroline is the second-leading scorer and top rebounder as the seventh-seeded Wolf Pack (29-4) head into their NCAA Tournament opener against 10 seed Florida (19-15) tonight at Wells Fargo Arena.
Caroline, a two-time All-Mountain West first-team pick, has been a matchup nightmare since he arrived in Reno after transferring from Southern Illinois following his freshman year. He's a force inside, yet he also is an outside shooting threat. He is one of four active Division I players with 2,000 points and 1,110 rebounds, and his 45 double-doubles in three seasons is a conference career record.
"He came to us as an undersized (center) at his prior university and this year he's been a small forward for us," coach Eric Musselman said. "Last year, he was guarding Mo Bamba (of Texas) and fronting him at his size and battling for rebounds."
Caroline has been a steady presence this season, averaging 17.3 points and 9.6 rebounds. He missed the Mountain West tourney semifinal loss to San Diego State last week because of a sore Achilles tendon. He said he is fully recovered and will play against the Gators.
Caroline grew up near the University of Illinois campus in Champaign, where his father and grandfather excelled on the football field.
Rice was a two-time All-American who set the Big Ten career sacks record, and he played 12 seasons in the NFL. He won rookie of the year honors in 1996, and he won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. J.C. Caroline led the nation in rushing in 1953 and played mostly defensive back for the Chicago Bears from 1956-65. One of his notable accomplishments was intercepting Johnny Unitas' first career pass and running it back for a touchdown.
Jordan Caroline said he didn't have much contact with his father until he was in high school. Rice attended Nevada's senior night, and Jordan said he'll be on hand for the game today.
Jordan was extremely close with his grandfather, who died in 2017.
"He was like a superhero," he said. "I have a little son named after him. He was the biggest role model I had growing up and I was inspired to be like him. He really was my everything growing up."
POPULAR ZAG: Rui Hachimura leaned against a wall inside Las Vegas' Orleans Arena, towering above the boom microphones and cameras being held by the reporters below.
The Gonzaga big man patiently answered questions in Japanese for more than 15 minutes from the nearly two dozen reporters, including one who raised his hand and bowed after Hachimura gave him a thoughtful answer.
Hachimura is used to the attention by now. Whether it's back in his homeland of Japan or after a loss in the West Coast Conference tournament in Las Vegas, Hachimura always draws plenty of attention.
"I don't mind it," he said Wednesday in Salt Lake City as another group of Japanese reporters waited to ask questions. "But they do ask a lot of the same questions."
Hachimura has developed a huge following in Japan and in the United States from fans who have followed his rise from phenom to one of college basketball's best players.
Raw when he arrived at Gonzaga in 2016, Hachimura has developed into a possible NBA lottery pick as the Zags prepare to face No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the NCAA Tournament West Region tonight.
Hachimura became popular when he played for Japan's national youth teams and that popularity has grown exponentially as he has become the best player on one of American college basketball's premier programs. Hachimura has put himself in position to become the third Japanese player to reach the NBA, joining Memphis Grizzlies forward Yuta Watanabe and Yuta Tabuse, who played four games for the Phoenix Suns 14 years ago.
"I do get noticed a lot, but I kind of get used to it," Hachimura said. "And it's an important time in national Japanese basketball history, so I'm fine with it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.