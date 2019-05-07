TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors came up with a new load management plan for Kawhi Leonard. It was to make sure their star forward didn't have to shoulder the entire offensive burden.
Leonard had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and the Raptors used a balanced attack and a huge second quarter to rout the Philadelphia 76ers 125-89 Tuesday night and take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Leonard, who had scored 33 or more points in each of the first four games of the series, shot 7 for 16 from the field and 7 for 8 at the line before checking out with 7:22 to play and Toronto up 103-73. He had four assists and two steals.
"Tonight was one of those games where we let him rest a little bit, which is important," Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said. "He had a big double-double, but he didn't have to do everything offensively."
Leonard scored 39 points in Toronto's Game 4 win on Sunday.
Lowry scored 19 points, while Danny Green shot 5 for 7 from 3-point range and finished with 17 points. Marc Gasol scored 11 points and Serge Ibaka had 10. All five Toronto starters scored in double digits.
"Kawhi still had a great game and the surrounding cast contributed," 76ers coach Brett Brown said.
The 36-point margin was the largest in Toronto's postseason history, and marked Philadelphia's worst playoff defeat since a 40-point loss to Boston in Game 1 of the 1982 Eastern Conference finals.
"The spirit, I thought, went away a little bit quicker than I'd wished," Brown said.
Up by one after the first, the Raptors outscored the 76ers 37-17 in the second to take a 21-point lead, 64-43, at halftime.
Ahead 92-70 at the start of the fourth, Toronto extended its lead to a game-high 40 points on a dunk by Normal Powell with 2:24 remaining.
Jimmy Butler scored 22 points and Tobias Harris had 15 for the 76ers, who have lost two straight after winning the previous two.
Joel Embiid scored 13 points and had eight turnovers. Embiid started despite missing the morning shoot-around because of flu-like symptoms.
NUGGETS 125, 76ERS 98: Nikola Jokic scored 25 points and tied a team playoff high with 19 rebounds, and Paul Millsap injected some experience into a series dominated by youth, sparking the Nuggets' 124-98 blowout of Portland that gave Denver a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.
The Nuggets can secure their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in a decade with a win in Game 6 on Thursday night in Portland.
Millsap scored 19 of his 24 points in the first half of the first lopsided game in a series that was so evenly matched coming in that Denver held a cumulative scoring advantage of 464-462.
The Nuggets never trailed and stretched a six-point lead after one quarter to 18 at the half and 28 heading into the fourth quarter. They led by as many as 31 before a parade of backups gave the starters some much-needed breathers.
