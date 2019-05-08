MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks found another gear after their first loss of the playoffs.
Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics just couldn’t keep up.
Antetokounmpo had 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Bucks routed the Celtics 116-91 on Wednesday night to advance to the Eastern Conference final.
After sweeping Detroit in the first round, top-seeded Milwaukee struggled in Game 1 against Boston and lost 112-90 in one of its worst offensive performances of the season. But Antetokounmpo led the way as the Bucks responded with four straight wins by a combined 65 points.
“I think our mindset changed,” Antetokounmpo said. “In the first game, we weren’t focused enough. We weren’t ourselves. The next four games, we came out with a different approach, a different mindset.”
The Bucks used a balanced attack to close out the Celtics in Game 5, placing seven players in double figures. Khris Middleton had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Eric Bledsoe finished with 18 points.
“We didn’t mess around with the game,” Antetokounmpo said. “We did our job. We defended. We moved the ball.”
Next up for the Bucks is the winner of the Philadelphia-Toronto series. The Raptors are up 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Thursday night.
It’s the first Eastern Conference final for Milwaukee since 2001.
Prior to the clinching win, several Bucks took turns speaking to the team.
“Giannis’ speech was, ‘A lot of us probably came from nothing and we have the opportunity to write our own story right now.’ That’s what everybody did,” George Hill said.
The Celtics clamped down on Antetokounmpo for most of the game, but Middleton, Bledsoe, Hill and Nikola Mirotic picked up the scoring to help rob the game of any drama in the final minutes.
Hill finished with 16 points, and Mirotic had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon also had 10 points in his return to the lineup after being sidelined by plantar fasciitis.
“Everybody was ready to play,” Hill said. “Everybody was ready for the opportunity to put them away as quick as we can.”
Irving scored 15 points for Boston, which shot 31.2% from the field. Jayson Tatum and Marcus Morris each had 14.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens was impressed with the Bucks.
“They are one helluva basketball team,” he said. “They were tremendous. They are better than we are. They earned it.”
WARRIORS 104, ROCKETS 99: Klay Thompson scored 27 points, including a key layup with 4.1 seconds left, and Golden State overcame Kevin Durant’s calf injury to beat Houston Wednesday night for a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
Durant strained his right calf late in the third quarter. The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP limped to the locker room after landing awkwardly following a baseline jumper. He finished with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists.
James Harden scored 31 points for the Rockets, who will try to stave off elimination back home in Houston on Friday night.
