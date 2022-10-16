Nature trail topic of Oct. 25 CV Historical Society meeting

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Snowden House in the Grout Museum District.

Roger White will present “Cedar Valley Nature Trail: History, Challenges, and Opportunities.” The trail follows the historic route of the Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Northern Railroad founded in the late 19th century.

White has chaired the Black Hawk County Resource Enhancement committee for more than 15 years. He has served on the Friends of the Hartman Reserve Board and has been active in Cedar Valley Cyclists, Cedar Valley Collective, Cedar Valley Trails Partnership and Preserve Valley Nature Trail.

Use the parking lot off South Street. Programs are open to the public. Admission is $3 for adults; $2 for children. New members may attend. Annual membership dues are $7 per person; $12 per family. To join or for more information, call Craig Bravender at (319) 296-3019.