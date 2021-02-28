Nature-inspired colors

Curated Clark+Kensington color palettes showcase on-trend looks for 2021, heavily inspired by nature and natural materials like raw cotton, linen, wood tones and soft, peaceful greens. The colors invite the best of the outdoors inside, helping you design a personal refuge where you’re free to relax and unwind.
Each of these three collections, assembled by the experts at Ace Hardware, can help conjure a sense of calm and offer inspiration so you can thoughtfully incorporate color into your home.
Mindful Living
If you want to bring new layers of wellness to your life, the calming neutrals and soft greens that make up this refreshing and cleansing palette may be just what you’re seeking. The muted tone of”’Fair Isle” is a soft neutral that pairs well with a wide range of colors, such as the inviting “Blue Spruce” green that resembles a richly treed mountainside. Additionally, “Swiss Coffee” and “Natural White” offer neutral options that lend a surprising sense of coziness while “Smokey Taupe” and “Playas de Cancun” provide alternatives to bring bolder, but still soothing, color to your space.
Understated Impact
The uncluttered sensibility of “less is more” allows you to focus on key elements of a room that are impactful yet edited. To achieve this look, build your palette around slate-like hues of gray and blue, such as “Gothic Iron” or a cooler take on slate with “Magic Fountain.” Options like “Silent White” and “Abstract Gray” lend neutral warmth while an earthy burgundy like “Red Tulip” or the deep, not-quite-black tones of “Midnight Stroll” are ideal for creating a focal point.
Creative Escape
This palette of mid-tone colors with artistic qualities may be best suited for someone who embraces traditional crafting techniques and delights in working with his or her hands. Striking slate blue “Midnight Oil” is reminiscent of waves crashing in the dark of night while “Subtle Gray” offers a softer take on the slate-like tones. As the name suggests, “Fiddlehead Fern” brings lush vegetation to mind while “Act Naturally” and “Caramel Apple” deliver pops of color consistent with streaks of an orange-kissed sunset. The most subtle of this collection, “Beach Cottage,” features a slightly peach-to-pinkish tint that gives unique character to a neutral selection.