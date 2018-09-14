It's that time of year ago, National Cattle Congress time.
The fair runs through Sunday at NCC grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave.
Gate Admission and Information
ADULT: $11
SENIOR (60+): $9
KIDS (7-17): $6
KID’S Day Friday, Sep. 14 Special (7-17): $3
GATES OPEN: 9 a.m.
FAIR CLOSES: Midnight (6 p.m. on Sunday the 16th)
Carnival Information
Opens Daily at 11 a.m.
Wristbands – $25
Wristband Special Times
Thursday – 5pm – 10pm
Friday – 12pm – 5pm & 6pm – 11pm
Saturday – Noon – 5pm
Sunday – Noon – 5pm
Estel Hall Fair Food
Monster Cookies – Wide Variety of Cookies and Bread
Orht’s Smokehouse – Jerky’s, Smoked Meat Sticks
4 Queens – Ice Cream, Shakes, Hot Fudge Sundae’s & Ice Cream Novelties
Outside Fair Food
Noodle Nook sponsored by the AMVETS – Homemade Chicken & Noodles served Family Style with potatoes, rolls and choice of milk or water. All Proceeds go to the Am Vets
Family Fun Concessions – Corn Dogs, Funnel Cakes Fried Pickles, Nachos, Walking tacos, Snow Cones, Bacon wrapped Tator Tots and MORE
Good Times Concessions – Chalupa’s, Hand Breaded Tenderloins, Chicken Sandwich,Fries, Nacho’s & Cheese, Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Fried Oreo’s, Fried Snickers, Fried PB&J Fried Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Fried Milky Way
Nona’s Concessions – Lemonade, Funnel Cakes, Tater Ribbons and Pulled Pork
Roadrunner Concessions – Philly Cheese Steak, Pita’s, Pickle on a Stick, Lemonade, Walking Taco’s, Soft Pretzel, Burgers, Iced Tea, Hot Dogs, Chili Dogs, Wraps and Blooming Apples
Eatery Island – Funnel Cakes, Ribbon Fries, Walking Tacos, Corn Dogs, Hot Dogs & Popcorn Chicken
Domino’s –Assorted Pizza sold by the Slice
Tom Thumb – Mini-Donuts a National Cattle Congress Tradition
The Lemonade – Homemade Fresh Lemonade
Okoboji Soda Co. – Old Fashion Soda’s and Souvenir Copper Mugs
Star Beck’s Smokehouse – Pulled Pork, Brisket Sandwich, Burnt End Sandwich, Hot Links, St. Louis Style Ribs, Baked Beans, Mac & Cheese, Coleslaw, Potato Salad and Fresh Cut Fries
Classic Kitchen – Hot Beef Sundae, Philly Sandwich, Deep Fried Wings
Taco Shack– Taco’s, Super Taco, Burrito’s, Super Burrito’s, Nacho’s, Super Nacho’s, Walking Taco’s, Tostada’s, Quesadilla, Taco Salad, Large Dill Pickle
Island Grill – Filipino BBQ, Filipino Chicken BBQ, Spring Rolls, Filipino Rice Noodles, Egg Rolls & Fried Rice
Uncle Zorba’s – Gyro’s, Greek Shish Kebob’s, Greek Platter, Lemonade & Iced Tea
McMeen’s Taffy & Candy – State Fair Salt Water Taffy
The Pie Lady – Wide Variety of Pies and Homemade Ice Cream
Sugar Box Treats – Mini Donuts, Funnel Cake, Walking Tacos, Brats, Fries, Nachos and Fried Cheese Curds
Hy-Vee– Breakfast until 10 am, Burgers, Brats, Hot Dogs and Noon Specials
