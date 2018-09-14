091118hh-ncc-setup
Buy Now

Workers with Gopher State Expositions set up the ferris wheel for the 108th National Cattle Congress Fair, which runs Thursday through Sunday.

It's that time of year ago, National Cattle Congress time.

The fair runs through Sunday at NCC grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave.

Gate Admission and Information

ADULT: $11

SENIOR (60+): $9

KIDS (7-17): $6

KID’S Day Friday, Sep. 14 Special (7-17): $3

GATES OPEN: 9 a.m.

FAIR CLOSES: Midnight (6 p.m. on Sunday the 16th)

Carnival Information

Opens Daily at 11 a.m.

Wristbands – $25

Wristband Special Times

Thursday – 5pm – 10pm

Friday – 12pm – 5pm & 6pm – 11pm

Saturday – Noon – 5pm

Sunday – Noon – 5pm

Estel Hall Fair Food

Monster Cookies – Wide Variety of Cookies and Bread

Orht’s Smokehouse – Jerky’s, Smoked Meat Sticks

4 Queens – Ice Cream, Shakes, Hot Fudge Sundae’s & Ice Cream Novelties

Outside Fair Food

Noodle Nook sponsored by the AMVETS – Homemade Chicken & Noodles served Family Style with potatoes, rolls and choice of milk or water. All Proceeds go to the Am Vets

Family Fun Concessions – Corn Dogs, Funnel Cakes Fried Pickles, Nachos, Walking tacos, Snow Cones, Bacon wrapped Tator Tots and MORE

Good Times Concessions – Chalupa’s, Hand Breaded Tenderloins, Chicken Sandwich,Fries, Nacho’s & Cheese, Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Fried Oreo’s, Fried Snickers, Fried PB&J Fried Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Fried Milky Way

Nona’s Concessions – Lemonade, Funnel Cakes, Tater Ribbons and Pulled Pork

Roadrunner Concessions – Philly Cheese Steak, Pita’s, Pickle on a Stick, Lemonade, Walking Taco’s, Soft Pretzel, Burgers, Iced Tea, Hot Dogs, Chili Dogs, Wraps and Blooming Apples

Eatery Island – Funnel Cakes, Ribbon Fries, Walking Tacos, Corn Dogs, Hot Dogs & Popcorn Chicken

Domino’s –Assorted Pizza sold by the Slice

Tom Thumb – Mini-Donuts a National Cattle Congress Tradition

The Lemonade – Homemade Fresh Lemonade

Okoboji Soda Co. – Old Fashion Soda’s and Souvenir Copper Mugs

Star Beck’s Smokehouse – Pulled Pork, Brisket Sandwich, Burnt End Sandwich, Hot Links, St. Louis Style Ribs, Baked Beans, Mac & Cheese, Coleslaw, Potato Salad and Fresh Cut Fries

Classic Kitchen – Hot Beef Sundae, Philly Sandwich, Deep Fried Wings

The Lemonade – Homemade Fresh Lemonade

Taco Shack– Taco’s, Super Taco, Burrito’s, Super Burrito’s, Nacho’s, Super Nacho’s, Walking Taco’s, Tostada’s, Quesadilla, Taco Salad, Large Dill Pickle

Island Grill – Filipino BBQ, Filipino Chicken BBQ, Spring Rolls, Filipino Rice Noodles, Egg Rolls & Fried Rice

Uncle Zorba’s – Gyro’s, Greek Shish Kebob’s, Greek Platter, Lemonade & Iced Tea

McMeen’s Taffy & Candy – State Fair Salt Water Taffy

The Pie Lady – Wide Variety of Pies and Homemade Ice Cream

Sugar Box Treats – Mini Donuts, Funnel Cake, Walking Tacos, Brats, Fries, Nachos and Fried Cheese Curds

Hy-Vee– Breakfast until 10 am, Burgers, Brats, Hot Dogs and Noon Specials

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments