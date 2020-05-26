Nashua-Plainfield High School

Class colors: Red, black and silver
Class flower: White carnation
Class motto: "Time is not measured by the passing of hours, but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves."
Valedictorian: Jayne Levi
Salutatorians: Faith Carpenter and Greta Glaser
Class of 2020
Brock Albrecht
Dalton Asche
Faith Carpenter
Brianne DeVries
Liberty Fisher
Noah Foelske
Bobby Dean Gipple
Greta Glaser
Shaylee Hansen
Luke Harrington
Abbigale Hauser
Shane Hillesheim
Evan Kalainoff
Gavin Klingman
Jordan Klueber
Jacob Krull
Katelyn Laird
Dawson Lamborn
Lane Leerhoff
Kollyn Lentz
Jayne Levi
Makenna Nelson
Gabriel Peterson
Lisa Rick
Isaac Sinnwell
Carlee Smith
Michael Stille
Isaac Swaney
Samantha Tolnai
Jersey VanBrocklin
Jenna Vrieze
Gavin Wahl
Jakob Whitinger
