Nashua-Plainfield High School
0 comments

Nashua-Plainfield High School

  • 0
Nashua-Plainfield Class of 2020.JPG

Nashua-Plainfield Class of 2020 

 NASHUA-PLAINFIELD SCHOOL PHOTO

Class colors: Red, black and silver

Class flower: White carnation

Class motto: "Time is not measured by the passing of hours, but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves."

Valedictorian: Jayne Levi

Salutatorians: Faith Carpenter and Greta Glaser

Class of 2020 

Brock Albrecht

Dalton Asche

Faith Carpenter

Brianne DeVries

Liberty Fisher

Noah Foelske

Bobby Dean Gipple

Greta Glaser

Shaylee Hansen

Luke Harrington

Abbigale Hauser

Shane Hillesheim

Evan Kalainoff

Gavin Klingman

Jordan Klueber

Jacob Krull

Katelyn Laird

Dawson Lamborn

Lane Leerhoff

Kollyn Lentz

Jayne Levi

Makenna Nelson

Gabriel Peterson

Lisa Rick

Isaac Sinnwell

Carlee Smith

Michael Stille

Isaac Swaney

Samantha Tolnai

Jersey VanBrocklin

Jenna Vrieze

Gavin Wahl

Jakob Whitinger

:  Faith Carpenter and Greta Glaser

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elizabeth Brown
Obituaries

Elizabeth Brown

  • Updated

Elizabeth Ann (Nohr) Brown, 41, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 20, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Bob Schmitt
Obituaries

Bob Schmitt

  • Updated

The Schmitt family is announcing the passing of Bob Schmitt of a heart attack on Sunday May 10th in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Keith R. Alberts
Obituaries

Keith R. Alberts

  • Updated

Keith R Alberts, 76, formerly of Mason City, died Wednesday, May 20, at Westbrook Acres Nursing Home in Gladbrook.

Tracee A. Kirkpatrick
Obituaries

Tracee A. Kirkpatrick

  • Updated

Tracee Ann Kirkpatrick, 66, of Dike, died Thursday, May 22, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo of cancer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News