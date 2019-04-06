BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — NASCAR's second stop at a short track this season is yet another race that's impossible to predict. There's a new rules package, a traction strip around Bristol Motor Speedway and the general crankiness that short-track racing tends to produce.
Moods were mixed following Saturday's final practice and defending race winner Kyle Busch was less than pleased with how conditions are coming together. He was the fastest Toyota driver of the session, fifth overall, but got prickly when asked how he expected today's race to go under NASCAR's high-downforce rules package.
"I think you're going to run or try to run wherever you can where the guy in front of you ain't because you certainly can't follow," said Busch, adding his car was "plowing tight. Aerotight at Bristol. At a short track. Fantastic. Can't wait."
NASCAR raced two weeks ago at Martinsville Speedway, the shortest track on the NASCAR circuit at 0.526 mile, and a track that typically forces drivers to gouge their way through the field. But the race did not live up to expectations and Brad Keselowski won in a runaway — he led all but 54 laps and was passed on the track only by Chase Elliott.
Busch warned that Bristol might be much of the same because of a rules package that emphasizes high downforce — one he's been dubious about since NASCAR said last year it was making radical changes.
"That's exactly what we told everybody," he said with a smirk.
Joey Logano cautioned that Bristol's 0.533-mile, high-banked, all-concrete bullring is so different from the paperclip layout at Martinsville, that it would take an effort such as Keselowski's to repeat that race. Keselowski's strong Ford had clean air down the long straightaways and into the flat, narrow turns, and that contributed to the underwhelming race.
"You get a good car up front that can control the pace, especially at a place like Martinsville ... if you get a lead you get more air cooling your brakes, you can run the pace that you want to and you have everything cooler than the guy that was chasing you the whole time and you're able to drive away," he said.
Logano doesn't believe the leader at Bristol will be able to pull away the same way Keselowski did at Martinsville.
"Here the advantage is probably cut down some because you have traffic within the first 20 laps of a run," Logano said. "You're going to catch (lapped cars) pretty quick, so that clean-air advantage that you have will go away and that will keep the second, third, fifth-place cars all closer."
Drivers also have to figure out the traction compound applied to the bottom of the Bristol track that makes for a stickier second lane. The PJ1 traction keeps drivers in the low lane until it wears away or another driver is bold enough to venture up the high banking into the top lane.
