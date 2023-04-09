Nancy Lee Carpenter

WATERLOO — Nancy Lee Carpenter will celebrate her 80th birthday at an open house hosted by her family. The event is from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the American Legion, 728, Commercial St., in Waterloo.

No invitations are being sent; no gifts are requested.

She is the daughter of Paul and Marlus Turner. She married John Carpenter on May 7, 1960, and was widowed May 18, 2012.

She is retired from Carpenter’s Diner.

Her children are Jean Clark, Linda (Jason) Gambetty and Susan Hathaway (Nathan Milius), and Mary Steffen and Michael Carpenter, who are both deceased.

There are 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Everyone is welcome to the Open House at the American Legion. If unable to attend, cards can be mailed to 421 Oak Ave., Apt 107, Waterloo, IA 50703. Nancy & John owned and operated Carpenter’s Diner for 40 years.