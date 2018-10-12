Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Location: Oster Regent Theatre, First and Main streets, Cedar Falls.
Details: An experience she’ll never forget awaits Bridget as she prepares to stay with her favorite grandmother in New York for the summer. It seems her grandmother is selling handmade lingerie from an illegal boutique in her apartment. Most of her clientele are senior citizens from the area. Nana is in jeopardy of being arrested and evicted. In spite of the dire fate that awaits in the wake of the discovery of Nana’s little business operation, the story has a wonderfully light-hearted and good-natured feel as each crisis arises. This comedy brings down the house wherever it plays. Come join the mayhem as Nana’s ingenious ways to conceal her secret are revealed.
Tickets: $20 for adults and $10 for full-time students; to order, call 277-5283 or visit the website at www.MyCFCT.org.
