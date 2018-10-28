NAN AMBROSY, DNP, ARNP, has joined Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare–Iowa at the Covenant Clinic Psychiatry in Waterloo. Ambrosy is board certified as a psychiatric clinical nurse specialist and psychiatric nurse practitioner, with more than 16 years of experience as an advanced practice nurse. After a nursing career of 20 years, she received her master's degree from Wichita State University as a psychiatric clinical nurse specialist in 2002, then went on to receive her post-master's certificate as a psychiatric nurse practitioner in 2004. She earned her doctorate of nursing practice from Graceland University in Independence, Mo., in 2014.
