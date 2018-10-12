Dinner theater

Time: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Location: Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, 777 Isle of Capri Bvld., Waterloo

Details: Cost is $50 per ticket, which includes the meal, complimentary drink and the show Must be 21 to purchase tickets.

