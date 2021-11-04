MY STORY: Mr. Muffin Top came to CBHS as a stray. AGE: Approximately 8 years. Cedar Bend Humane Society's adoption... View on PetFinder
In less than 15 minutes, some 30 union workers from Cedar Rapids and North Liberty unloaded about 9,000 pounds of food, supplies and other necessities.
Investigators found the incident was captured on the business’s security camera, according to court records.
Three of the four races were won by Black candidates, meaning along with current Ward 4 councilor Jerome Amos, the council is majority Black for the first time in history, as well as being lead by a Black mayor.
71% of Waterloo union members vote no, 55% reject proposal overall
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly beating a woman and sexually assaulting her.
Deere and Co. says its latest offer rejected by the UAW on Tuesday is the company's "last, best, and final offer."
Sires received 3,470 votes, and Green, who is vying for a second two-year term, was second with 2,717 votes, according to unofficial results.
UAW workers will remain on strike through the ratification process.
Police are investigating break-ins at two convenience stores over the weekend.
Independence police have released the name of woman who was found dead last weekend.
