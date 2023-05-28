Despicable Me 2 (2013, Children) Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig Nick, 5 p.m.Secret Lives of Housewives(2022, Drama) Jessica Morris, Justin Berti LMN, 5 p.m. The Gabby Petito Story (2022, Docudrama) Skyler Samuels, Evan Arthur Hall Lifetime, 5 p.m.The Godfather(1972, Crime drama) Marlon Brando, Al Pacino BBC America, 5 p.m. Fighting With My Family (2019, Comedy-drama) Florence Pugh, Lena Headey Vice, 5 p.m.Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings(2021, Action) Simu Liu FX, 6 p.m. Fatale (2020, Suspense) Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy Lifetime, 7 p.m.Hotel Transylvania(2012, Children) Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg Nick, 7 p.m. Isn't It Romantic (2019, Romance-comedy) Rebel Wilson, Liam Hems worth CMT, 7 p.m. Nightmare Pageant Moms (2023, Suspense) Brittney Q. Hill, Summer Monet Finley LMN, 7 p.m. Forrest Gump (1994, Comedy-drama) Tom Hanks, Robin Wright VH1, 7:30 p.m.Nightmare Neighborhood Moms(2022, Suspense) Gina Simms, April Hale LMN, 9 p.m.