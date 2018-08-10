Movies Under the Moon logo

Movies under the Moon is a popular event in Cedar Falls as crowds fill Overman Park to watch a movie outdoors.

Movies Under the Moon features an array of free, family-friendly films under the stars on select Friday nights during the summer at Overman Park in Cedar Falls. The public is encouraged to arrive early and bring blankets and lawn chairs. Musicians from the Cedar Valley Acoustic Guitar Association will take the stage at 6:30 p.m., and the Movies Under the Moon featured film will begin at dusk, or around 9:00 p.m. Maid Rites, popcorn, sodas, and an assortment of snacks are available for purchase throughout the night. Plus, enjoy riding your bicycle to Movies Under the Moon and utilize Bike Tech’s convenient, free valet bicycle parking.

Tonight's movie:

The Rookie

