Movies under the Moon, the popular outdoor film series at Overman Park in downtown Cedar Falls, is returning this summer for its 15th season, starting tonight at dusk.
The series features family-friendly films shown on six Friday evenings throughout the summer. Tonight's film is "Lego Batman Movie."
Musicians from the Cedar Valley Acoustic Guitar Association will take the stage in the band shell at 6:30 p.m., and the Movies under the Moon featured film will begin at dusk, or around 9 p.m. A variety of snacks and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the night. Once again, Movies under the Moon guests may utilize Bike Check, a free valet bicycle parking service.
The public is encouraged to arrive early and to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Cancellation due to weather will be determined at approximately 4 p.m. the day of the show.
Movies under the Moon is a free event presented by Community Main Street, the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, the Cedar Valley Acoustic Guitar Association and the Hearst Center for the Arts. The series is sponsored by First National Bank, Jiva, Next Generation Wireless, Community United Child Care Centers & Preschool, Sartori Memorial Hospital, RRTTC and 93.5 The Mix, with “Go Green” recycling bags and frames provided by the University of Northern Iowa’s Recycling & Reuse Technology Transfer Center.
