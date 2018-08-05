Four new associates have joined the VGM Group. MOLLY WILSON is a senior accountant for VGM’s Corporate accounting department. She is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and previously was with Lee Enterprises, a parent company of Courier Communications. ELAINE LEVERINGTON has joined VGM Marketing as a copywriting intern. Leverington is also a UNI graduate and previously was at Figaro Figaro. SARA CARBIENER and LIZ FEIST are patient care coordinators for VGM HOMELINK.
