BRENT RICHMOND
WATERLOO --- On Dec. 21, a story aired on KWWL regarding the dream of William Burt. His dream of a mobile barber shop can only be an arm in reviving a community. I’m not acquainted with this young man, but I consider myself as being one of those having a dog in the fight. In my opinion, it is an awesome idea to bring this dream to this community and beyond.
Restrictions requiring barber shops to be limited to a fixed location are outdated. Similar restrictions used to apply for restaurants. We now have mobile food vendors throughout our community. A mobile barber shop would enhance this community as well as boosting an individual’s self-esteem.
Surely, there must be precedence in another state where his dream can come to fruition in Iowa or at least an abeyance granted until the particulars are ironed out. We used to have traveling barbers in our community when blacks couldn’t go to white barber shops. This dream could be regulated the same as mobile food vendors. As long as there is running water, hygiene certification (for disease control) and licensed barbers, let’s put this dream in motion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.