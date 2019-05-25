NEW YORK (AP) — Looking to replenish their depth, the banged-up New York Mets agreed to minor league contracts Friday with veteran outfielder Matt Kemp and pitcher Ervin Santana.
Each move is pending a successful physical, and both players are expected to report to the club’s spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
The 34-year-old Kemp, who made his third All-Star team last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was released May 4 by Cincinnati. He batted .200 with a home run and five RBIs for the Reds and had been sidelined since April 23 with a broken left rib.
“Obviously, still pretty high ceiling,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said following a 9-8 loss to Detroit. “He’s been playing well the last couple years. He had a good year very recently. So we’re going to send him down to Florida, very similar to Santana, and get him in playing shape and see what we’ve got. Just another piece that at some point may be able to help us.”
The 36-year-old Santana, a two-time All-Star, became a free agent on April 29, three days after he was designated for assignment by the White Sox, who signed him for a $4.3 million salary this year.
He was 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in three starts for Chicago this season.
“It’s just another depth piece for us and one that has some upside to it, because when he gets rolling, he can be a pretty good pitcher,” Callaway said. “I’ve been around him a lot, and he can pitch. When he has that slider going, it’s pretty tough.”
New York has 11 players on the injured list, including four outfielders and five pitchers.
