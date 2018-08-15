CHICAGO (AP) — It’s purely about the math for Anthony Rizzo and the Chicago Cubs.
A three-game lead is better than a one-game advantage, and that was all that mattered Wednesday.
Rizzo homered, drove in three runs and stole two bases in his return to the cleanup spot, and Chicago beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 to strengthen its hold on the NL Central.
The Cubs bounced back nicely from their 7-0 loss in the opener of the two-game series, improving to 9-4 against the Brewers this year. But they have six more games left in the season series and St. Louis is gaining quickly, so Rizzo and company coolly packed up their three-game advantage over the second-place Brewers and got ready for a six-game trip.
It’s just about the numbers in the middle of August.
“I think early on we knew it was going to come down to the wire,” Rizzo said, “so I don’t see us or any team pulling away like crazy. Winning games versus our division is always big, and this one was nice.”
Jason Heyward added three hits and two RBIs as Chicago moved 19 games over .500, matching its season high. David Bote had two hits, scored twice and made a terrific barehanded play at third base in his first action since he hit a game-ending grand slam in Sunday night’s 4-3 victory over Washington.
CARDINALS 4, NATIONALS 2: Marcell Ozuna homered and Austin Gomber tossed six shutout innings to lead St. Louis.
St. Louis has won a season-high eight straight. The Cardinals, who are 18-9 since the All-Star break, captured their sixth successive series after taking the first three of the four-game set.
TWINS 6, PIRATES 4: Logan Forsythe had three RBIs, the Minnesota bullpen tossed 5 1/3 shutout innings and the Twins beat Pittsburgh. In 13 games with Minnesota, Forsythe is hitting .386 with six multi-hit games. He had eight in 70 games this season with the Dodgers.
WHITE SOX 6, TIGERS 5: Jose Abreu and Matt Davidson each hit two-run home runs, combined for six hits and drove in five of Chicago’s runs in a 6-5 win.
Carlos Rodon (4-3) improved to 3-0 in his past seven starts, giving up three runs and five hits and a walk in eight innings. He struck out six in his seventh straight quality start.
BLUE JAYS 5, ROYALS 5: Curtis Granderson hit a grand slam and Marco Estrada pitched effectively into the seventh inning for Toronto. Jorge Lopez (0-2), who was making his Royals debut after being acquired July 27 from Milwaukee as part of the Mike Moustakas trade, threw a 2-0 fastball that Granderson drove over the Royals’ right-field bullpen gate with two outs in the fourth inning. Royals pitchers have yielded a major league-leading 10 grand slams.
