CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Braun supplied the power at the plate and Jhoulys Chacin dominated on the mound to give the Milwaukee Brewers the lift they needed to tighten the NL Central race.
Braun hit two of Milwaukee’s four homers, Chacin struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings and the Brewers cut into Chicago’s division lead with a 7-0 victory over the Cubs on Tuesday.
Lorenzo Cain homered on Jose Quintana’s second pitch. Braun hit two-run drives in the first and third. Erik Kratz added a solo homer in the sixth and an RBI double in the eighth.
Chacin (12-4) allowed three hits and walked two. The right-hander is 6-1 in his past eight outings.
The Brewers pulled within two games of the Cubs after dropping eight of 11 against them. Milwaukee will try to complete a two-game sweep on Wednesday.
“Pretty close to a must-win,” Braun said. “If you want to stay in the division race, you had to win one of two.”
Cubs manager Joe Maddon got ejected for the second time in four games when plate umpire Phil Cuzzi called Ben Zobrist out on strikes in the sixth. And Zobrist got tossed for the first time this season after the eighth when he told Cuzzi the players want an electronic strike zone.
He was waiting on deck when Javier Baez struck out to end the inning. Zobrist decided to let Cuzzi know “calmly” that he didn’t appreciate being told to “be quiet” after getting called out in the sixth on a pitch he thought was clearly a ball. He wanted assurances that the umpire would look over the play and “make an adjustment.”
“He didn’t want me to tell him that,” Zobrist said. “I just basically said, ‘Well, that’s why we want an electronic strike zone.’ And that’s what obviously got me tossed.”
The Cubs have been shut out nine times this season.
Quintana (10-9) got tagged for five runs and six hits in five innings after dominating the Brewers over seven previous starts. He came in with a 0.92 career ERA against the Brewers and held them without a run in two of their first three meetings this season.
CARDINALS 6, NATIONALS 4: John Gant homered for his first major league hit and pitched one-run ball into the sixth inning, helping St. Louis beat Washington for a season-high seventh consecutive victory.
Kolten Wong had three hits and three RBIs as St. Louis (65-55) pulled within four games of the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs and moved within one game of the Philadelphia Phillies for the second NL wild card. The Cardinals also improved to 18-9 since Mike Shildt was named interim manager on July 13, the most wins for a manager through his first 27 games in franchise history.
The Nationals (60-60) have dropped six of eight to fall eight games behind Atlanta in the NL East.
WHITE SOX 6, TIGERS 3: Ryan LaMarre hit his first major league home run and Lucas Giolito escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam as the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit.
LaMarre, who played college baseball at Michigan, gave the White Sox a 4-3 lead in the second inning, and Giolito pitched out of trouble in the sixth inning with a 6-3 lead.
BLUE JAYS 6, ROYALS 5: Kevin Pillar hit a two-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning to lift Toronto.
Blaine Boyer (2-1) retired his first two batters before walking Aledmys Diaz and backing Pillar into an 0-2 count. Pillar hit the next pitch over the wall down the left field line.
Ken Giles worked a perfect ninth for his 14th save and second with the Blue Jays since being acquired from Houston on July 30.
TWINS 5, PIRATES 2: Jorge Polanco got two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs and Miguel Sano hit a two-run homer, leading Minnesota past Pittsburgh.
Jake Odorizzi (5-7) won for the first time in six starts, striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings. Trevor Hildenberger, the fourth reliever of the game for the Twins, pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save since the trade of closer Fernando Rodney.
Pirates starter Jameson Taillon (9-9) finished six innings and allowed three earned runs, the 14th straight time he’s taken the mound and surrendered no more than that. Taillon has logged six innings in 10 of those starts, and he’s 4-2 with a 2.70 ERA in his last six turns.
