ST. LOUIS (AP) — With his best fastball command this season, Miles Mikolas showed his All-Star form of last year.
Mikolas allowed four hits in eight innings and also drove in two runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the New York Mets 10-2 on Saturday.
“Miles is our opening day starter, and that’s what guys like that do,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “They go out and eat up innings, and control the tempo of what’s going on. They also pitch well with a lead like he doesn’t have a lead.”
Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter left the game after the sixth inning with a bruised left knee. He appeared to foul a ball off himself, but stayed in and drew a walk, then scored a run and exited. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said he talked to Carpenter after the game and Carpenter told him he’d be fine.
Jose Martinez had three hits and three RBIs and Paul Goldschmidt hit his eighth home run for St. Louis.
Mikolas (2-1), who allowed both runs, became the first St. Louis pitcher to record an out in the seventh inning this season.
“I was just executing what I set out to do,” he said. “I watched the game last night, watched how their hitters reacted to a lot of pitchers the other day, and we do our scouting meetings and everything like that. Having real good command just kind of helps that.”
YANKEES 9, ROYALS 2: All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hurt his left oblique while taking a swing and was expected to head to the injured list as the already banged-up New York Yankees beat Kansas City Saturday.
Judge homered early, but hurt himself in the sixth inning while hitting a single. He was taken to a hospital for an MRI and further tests.
The Yankees, who began the game with 12 players on the injured list, hit four home runs. Judge connected in the first, Clint Frazier had a solo drive in the second and Mike Tauchman and DJ LeMahieu homered on consecutive pitches in the fourth.
DIAMONDBACKS 6, CUBS 0: Zack Greinke pitched three-hit ball over six innings and was backed by three home runs as Arizona won for the fifth time in six games.
Eduardo Escobar and David Peralta hit back-to-back solo homers against Yu Darvish (1-3) in the first. John Ryan Murphy capped a three-run sixth with a two-run homer.
BREWERS 5, DODGERS 0: Christian Yelich hit two home runs, pushing his major league-leading total to 13, and Chase Anderson pitched five strong innings in a spot start for Milwaukee.
Ryan Braun added a three-run homer for the Brewers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Yelich broke the franchise record for home runs in March and April, set by Eric Thames in 2017.
TWINS 6-16, ORIOLES 5-7: Eddie Rosario homered twice for a second consecutive game and Byron Buxton hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the sixth inning of the opener.
Rosario became the first player in Twins history to hit eight home runs in the team’s first 17 games, and only the third to hit multiple homers in successive games, joining Kirby Puckett (1987) and Don Mincher (1963).
Willians Astudillo went deep for the Twins, who have won seven straight over Baltimore.
Rosario had one of eight Minnesota homers in the nightcap. Nelson Cruz, Mitch Garver and Jonathan Schoop blasted a pair each, and C.J. Kron also homered.
Baltimore belted three homers.
