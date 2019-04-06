PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Pineda has plenty to celebrate after a long road back to the majors.
Max Kepler and Willians Astudillo hit consecutive homers, Eddie Rosario hit a three-run shot and Pineda’s Minnesota Twins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 on Saturday.
Making his second start since Tommy John surgery in 2017, Pineda (1-0) allowed two runs and four hits, striking out five in five-plus innings for Minnesota.
The burly right-hander earned his first win since June 30, 2017 with the Yankees against Houston.
“It’s a special day for me,” Pineda said. “First win in a long time, and they’re a really good team.”
Rhys Hoskins went deep for the Phillies, and Bryce Harper had two hits.
Both teams are off to 5-2 starts.
Center fielder Byron Buxton threw out Harper trying to score on a flyout in the sixth to preserve Minnesota’s one-run lead.
Rosario made it a four-run cushion when he hit one off the right field foul pole in the ninth against Seranthony Dominguez.
The Twins jumped ahead 3-0 in the third inning. Buxton hit a single, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.
Kepler then blasted his second homer in two games way out to right-center, and Astudillo drove one out to left.
TIGERS 7, ROYALS 4: Christin Stewart hit a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning to lift Detroit past Kansas City.
The Tigers trailed 4-2 in the seventh but rallied against Kansas City’s struggling bullpen. Kevin McCarthy (0-1) allowed three hits and a hit batter. The only out on his watch came with the score 4-3, when Alex Gordon threw Josh Harrison out at the plate. Detroit eventually loaded the bases with two out, and Stewart hit a drive down the line in right field off Wily Peralta.
PADRES 6, CARDINALS 4: Austin Hedges and Manny Machado each hit a two-run homer off Andrew Miller in the eighth inning, helping the Padres beat St. Louis for their third consecutive win.
Fernando Tatis Jr. opened the eighth with a walk and Hedges, the eighth-place hitter, followed with a go-ahead drive over the wall on in left.
San Diego also caught a break when St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt dropped Ian Kinsler’s foul popup for an error. Kinsler then walked.
MARINERS 9, WHITE SOX 2: Jay Bruce hit two solo home runs, Tim Beckham had a three-run shot among his four hits and the Mariners slugged their way past the Chicago White Sox.
Ryon Healy doubled in two for the Mariners, who are off to the best start in club history at 8-2. Seattle has homered in each of its first 10 games, a franchise first, and leads the majors with 24 long balls.
Tim Anderson homered and had three hits for the second straight game and Jose Abreu went deep for Chicago. Prized White Sox rookie Eloy Jimenez had his first three-hit game.
