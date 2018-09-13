WASHINGTON (AP) — The Chicago Cubs got nearly everything they wanted out of their day trip to Washington to face the Nationals, and Javier Baez was in the middle of nearly all of it.
Reliever Pedro Strop's hamstring injury while running the bases was a notable exception.
Baez delivered the go-ahead run with a bunt single in the 10th inning as Chicago beat Washington 4-3 in a makeup of a game postponed earlier in the week. Baez, an MVP candidate, also homered and drove in three runs. He has 31 homers and leads the NL with 103 RBIs.
Chicago stretched its lead in the NL Central to 1½ games over idle Milwaukee. Washington fell 8½ games behind Atlanta in the NL East.
"I think that got us right back on track," Baez said. "Everybody's hitting the ball really good. I think we're going to take off soon."
Strop (6-1), who pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, was set to pitch the 10th after the Cubs took the lead and was allowed to bat with the bases loaded and one out. In his second at-bat of the season, he hit a sharp double-play grounder to third and pulled up while running to first.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Strop would undergo an MRI and was unlikely to be available Friday.
"Everything that happened in that game, how hard we fought to win that game? Exhilarating," Maddon said. "But losing him at that point, possibly or probably for a bit, takes a little bit of the exultation out of it. It's tough. It was tough to watch him pull up."
Kris Bryant doubled with one out in the 10th against Sean Doolittle (3-3) and moved to third on ex-National Daniel Murphy's infield single. Baez bunted just to the right of first baseman Ryan Zimmerman to score Bryant, who did not anticipate Baez's choice.
"No, which is probably why it worked," Bryant said. "Zimmerman probably wasn't expecting it either. I didn't know if he was going to catch it or not. Thankfully, he didn't because I probably was too far off the bag. We needed something to fall our way and that was certainly the play that did."
DODGERS 9, CARDINALS 7: Manny Machado homered and drove in three runs to back Clayton Kershaw, and Los Angeles won the opener of a four-game series between playoff contenders.
The Dodgers snapped a five-game losing streak against the Cardinals and moved to within one game of St. Louis for the final NL wild-card spot. The Cardinals, who went 22-6 in August, lost their second straight game and fell to 5-7 in September.
American League
ROYALS 6, TWINS 4: Salvador Perez and Jorge Bonifacio hit back-to-back homers during a four-run sixth inning and Heath Fillmyer pitched into the eighth for Kansas City.
The Royals were hitless until Hunter Dozier greeted Alan Busenitz, the Twins' third pitcher in the game, with a leadoff double to left field in the sixth.
Perez followed with a 420-foot drive to left field to put the Royals ahead 3-2, and then Bonifacio hit one into the Twins' bullpen off Busenitz (4-1), who didn't record an out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.