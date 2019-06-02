ST. LOUIS (AP) — All Adam Wainwright needed was a little assurance.
The St. Louis right-hander got it from first baseman Paul Goldschmidt right after the first inning of the Cardinals' 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
The 37-year-old Wainwright overcame a career-high seven walks to pitch eight shutout innings, leading his team to a three-game sweep of its NL Central rival.
Wainwright walked two of the game's first three batters before wriggling out of the jam by getting Javier Baez to ground into an inning-ending double play, one of three for the Cardinals.
Still not sure of the quality of his pitches, Wainwright leaned on Goldschmidt for advice.
"He came over to me and said your stuff is great, trust it," Wainwright said. "Believe in it."
"It was good to hear that," he said.
The Cardinals got just four hits in their fourth straight win.
Chicago was limited to three hits, and lost for the sixth time in seven games.
Wainwright (5-5) didn't allow a hit until Kris Bryant singled with one out in the sixth. He gave up two hits and struck out eight while throwing 126 pitches.
Chicago starter Cole Hamels (4-2) gave up one unearned run on two hits over seven innings. He struck out four and walked two.
"Wainwright definitely had it going," Hamels said. "When that's the case you just put up zeros trying to match him — and see what happens in the end."
The Cubs, who swept a three-game series from the Cardinals at Wrigley Field in early May, put runners at the corners with one out in the ninth against Jordan Hicks.
John Gant relieved, retired Addison Russell on an RBI grounder and got David Bote to ground out for his third save in four chances.
"Cole was really good," Chicago manager Joe Maddon said. "But we've got to hit better."
TWINS 9, RAYS 7: In St. Petersburg, Fla., Jake Odorizzi (8-2) won his eighth straight decision, allowing three hits and striking out nine in six scoreless innings to lower his AL-best ERA to 1.96.
Minnesota, a big league-best 40-18, won three in a row after losing the series opener 14-3.
C.J. Cron had a three-run double during a four-run fifth off Ryan Yarbrough (4-2), helping the Twins open a 7-0 lead.
WHITE SOX 2, INDIANS 0: Lucas Giolito (8-1) tossed five-hit ball for 7 2/3 innings to win his sixth straight start. He struck out nine and walked none while extending his scoreless streak to 14 1/3 innings.
Tim Anderson homered leading off the fourth against Zach Plesac (0-1) and hit an RBI double in the eighth against A.J. Cole.
RANGERS 5, ROYALS 1: Adrian Sampson (4-3) struck out a career-high 11 in seven innings, allowing one run and eight hits as he earned his first major league win as a starter.
Brad Keller (3-7) gave up three runs in seven innings. Kansas City ended a 1-6 trip that left the Royals a major league-worst 8-23 on the road.
BREWERS 4, PIRATES 2: Zach Davies (6-0) allowed eight hits over eight-plus innings, struck out three and walked one.
Eric Thames hit a two-run homer and an RBI double for Milwaukee.
