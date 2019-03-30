KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — If the Kansas City Royals are going to have success in 2019, they'll need to rely on their speed. That was very evident Saturday in an 8-6 win over the Chicago White Sox on a wet, cold and windy afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.
Jorge Soler had three hits and three RBIs and Alex Gordon scored three runs despite not getting a hit. Billy Hamilton got three hits and scored twice for the Royals, 2-0 for the first time since their World Series-winning season in 2015.
The first pitch was delayed 30 minutes because of rain. When the game began, it was 38 degrees and felt like 28, whipped by 18 mph winds.
The Royals had two big innings when they scored seven of their eight runs, and speed played a role in all of them. Nowhere was it more evident than a three-run fourth when Hamilton advanced from first base on a flyout to right field.
"We were screaming for him to tag," Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. "That's the type of baseball we like to play. We like to push it. He's got that phenomenal speed to be able to do it."
For Hamilton, it was no big deal.
"I take pride in my baserunning," he said. "It's easier to score from second base than it is from first base. I kind of know the guys who are playing. I knew if he would have thrown me out I wouldn't have been mad. You have to take the chance.
The speed on the basepaths seemed to rattle White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez (0-1). He gave up four runs on six hits through four-plus innings.
"If they get on base, they can be a disruption, a distraction for you because you have to keep checking on them just to make sure they don't take a big lead and take off earlier," Lopez said. "I don't think that they ran a lot against me, but it's just part of the game."
Jakob Junis (1-0) gave up three runs — all in the sixth on Jose Abreu's homer — over 5 2/3 innings. He allowed six hits, walked one and struck out six.
INDIANS 2, TWINS 1: Greg Allen and Brad Hand helped get the Cleveland Indians out of the cold and into the warmth of the clubhouse with their first victory of the season.
Allen hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning, and Hand escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom half of the inning as the Indians held off Minnesota.
The gametime temperature was 34 degrees, the third coldest in the history of Target Field, and neither team seemed comfortable at the plate.
The teams combined for just six hits, four by the Indians.
"Runs, they can be hard to come by in early — well, it's March. It's not even April," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "But it's cold and you've kind of got to fight for everything you can get."
Twins starter Jake Odorizzi tied a career high with 11 strikeouts over six innings.
Indians starter Trevor Bauer began his season in style, giving up one run on one hit with a walk and nine strikeouts over seven innings. Bauer finished second in the AL with a 2.21 ERA last year.
BREWERS 4, CARDINALS 2: Christian Yelich became the first MVP to homer in the first three games of the following season, Josh Hader closed things out with an immaculate inning and Milwaukee beat St. Louis Saturday night.
Travis Shaw and Mike Moustakas also homered off Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson, and Brandon Woodruff (1-0) struck out five while pitching five innings of two-run ball.
Yelich made a sliding catch in right field in the top of the first inning, then took Hudson deep for a solo shot in his first at-bat.
Hudson (0-1) allowed seven hits and two walks, striking out six over 4 1/3 innings in his first career start.
