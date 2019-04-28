CHICAGO (AP) — Like many young pitchers, Reynaldo López sometimes struggles with confidence.
Sunday was not one of those days for the 25-year-old right-hander.
López struck out a career-high 14 and allowed two hits in six innings to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers for a sweep of their abbreviated two-game series.
“He knew he was commanding his fastball and he was aggressive with all his pitches,” catcher Welington Castillo said of López. “It didn’t matter who was in the batter’s box.”
López (2-3) allowed one unearned run and lowered his ERA to 6.03.
The White Sox struck out 20 Tigers — Fry, Herrera and Colomé had two each — to tie the major league record for a nine-inning game.
“It tells you they had great stuff,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Guys (were) in a lot of bad hitting situations, and we didn’t put the ball in play. One of those tough games.”
López’s strikeout total was the most by a Chicago starter since Chris Sale struck out 14 against Seattle on Aug. 26, 2016.
“He’s a young man who’s still maturing, who’s still learning and who’s still learning himself,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said.
TWINS 4, ORIOLES 1: Max Kepler led off against Dylan Bundy (0-4) with his fourth home run of the series, Byron Buxton also homered and Minnesota swept its six-game season series against Baltimore.
Minnesota hit 23 home runs in the series. Baltimore has given up 71 homers in 29 games; St. Louis was second in the majors with 51.
Kyle Gibson (2-0) gave up three hits in seven innings, and Blake Parker finished a four-hitter for his fifth save.
ANGELS 7, ROYALS 3: Albert Pujols passed Barry Bonds for third place in career RBIs, hitting a go-ahead, two-run double in the first off Homer Bailey (2-3). Pujols has 1,997 RBIs and trails only Hank Aaron (2,297) and Alex Rodriguez (2,086) in RBIs, which became an official statistic in 1920.
Matt Harvey (1-2) got his first win with the Angels, allowing one run and two hits in seven innings.
METS 5, BREWERS 2: Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich left in the fifth with low back discomfort, and Mets star Robinson Canó exited in the first after being hit by a pitch on his left hand.
Yelich likely will get at least one game off. X-rays on Canó were negative, but New York will send him for further testing Monday.
J.D. Davis had a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the seventh off Alex Claudio after Amed Rosario reached when Yelich’s replacement, Ben Gamel, dropped his flyball to right off Jacob Barnes (1-1).
CARDINALS 5, REDS 2: Jack Flaherty (3-1) gave up four hits in seven scoreless innings, and Yadier Molina drove in three runs as St. Louis won for the seventh time in eight games. John Gant retired Derek Dietrich with a man on for his second save.
Sonny Gray (0-4) allowed two runs and three hits in five innings.
CUBS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5, 15 innings: Ben Zobrist lined a two-run double in the 15th inning, and the Chicago Cubs outlasted Arizona in the second-longest game in Chase Field history.
After escaping a jam in the 14th inning, Tyler Chatwood (1-0) sparked the decisive sequence with a one-out double. Albert Almora Jr. followed with a single up the middle and both scored on Zobrist’s double to the corner in right off Matt Andriese (3-2).
The game lasted 5 hours, 36 minutes — 10 minutes short of the longest at Chase Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.