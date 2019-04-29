MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jake Odorizzi punched out Yuli Gurriel looking, and the usually stoic right-hander couldn't help but clench his fist and let out a yell.
Odorizzi and the Minnesota Twins made another early season statement.
Odorizzi pitched seven solid innings to outduel Justin Verlander, Ehire Adrianza homered off Houston's ace and Minnesota beat the Astros 1-0 Monday night.
"There's not too many times where I show emotion when I pitch," Odorizzi said. "But certain instances, I feel like, it kind of takes you over. That was definitely one of them. I think hopefully there's more times this year."
Odorizzi (3-2) gave up four hits while beating Houston for the second time in two starts. He walked one and struck out seven, and Minnesota won for the eighth time in 10 games. Blake Parker recorded his sixth save.
Adrianza's first homer of the season led off the third. He hit a towering, deep shot to the plaza in right field on a full count against Verlander (4-1), who allowed two hits, walked two and struck out seven over six innings.
"Adrianza doesn't normally hit the fastball in like that," Astros manager AJ Hinch said. "At that point in the game, you don't think it's going to be the difference in the game. But 1-0, pitchers' duel, one swing can be the difference obviously."
Adrianza check swung on the pitch prior to the home run and the umpires said he didn't swing. Verlander and catcher Robinson Chirinos felt Adrianza went around, but Verlander didn't blame the umpires.
"I think slow, in slow-mo, you can say, 'Yeah he went,'" Verlander said. "But this game isn't played in slow motion and these umpires have a difficult job to do. Adrianza did a great job of not breaking his hands so that it didn't look like the bat went as far as it actually did."
WHITE SOX 5, ORIOLES 3: Tim Anderson and Yonder Alonso each hit a two-run homer, sending Manny Bañuelos and the Chicago White Sox past slumping Baltimore.
Bañuelos (2-0) pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning in his first start since replacing Ervin Santana in the rotation.
RAYS 8, ROYALS 5: Tommy Pham, Yandy Diaz and Ji-Man Choi each drove in a pair of runs, sending hot-hitting Tampa Bay to a victory over Kansas City.
Michael Perez and Kevin Kiermaier also drove in runs for the Rays (19-9), who have won five of six to build upon the best record in baseball. They also moved to 10-2 on the road.
CARDINALS 6, NATIONALS 3: Harrison Bader homered to spark a six-run fifth inning as surging St. Louis rallied past Patrick Corbin and Washington.
Marcell Ozuna put the Cardinals ahead 4-3 with a two-run single. Jose Martinez had an RBI double and Yadier Molina added a run-scoring single off Corbin, who took a 3-0 lead into the fifth.
Michael Wacha (2-0) went five innings after being activated from the 10-day injured list earlier in the day.
BREWERS 5, ROCKIES 1: Struggling slugger Jesús Aguilar hit his first two homers of the season and Milwaukee beat Colorado with NL MVP Christian Yelich sidelined by lower back soreness.
Zach Davies allowed an unearned run in five 1/3 innings, and Milwaukee opened a 10-game homestand with a breakout game from its beefy first baseman.
