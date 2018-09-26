CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs lost again, and this one was particularly painful.
Slugger Kris Bryant exited with a bruised left wrist, Mike Montgomery got hit hard over four-plus innings and the Cubs stumbled to a 6-0 defeat against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.
For the second time in as many nights, the Cubs missed a chance to clinch a franchise-record fourth straight trip to the postseason. And their lead in the NL Central over Milwaukee shrunk to a half-game, with the Brewers beating St. Louis 12-4.
Bryant got struck by a pitch from Chris Archer (3-3) in the fourth inning and was replaced at third base in the sixth by Ian Happ. Manager Joe Maddon expects the 2016 National League MVP to miss at least one game, though X-rays showed no fractures.
“It was sore. I knew it was going to bother him. He was hit pretty good,” Maddon said.
BREWERS 12, CARDINALS 4: Christian Yelich homered and drove in a career-high six runs, and surging Milwaukee hurt St. Louis’ postseason chances.
Ryan Braun went deep twice and Jesus Aguilar also connected as Milwaukee lowered its magic number for clinching a playoff spot to one.
WHITE SOX 5, INDIANS 4: The Chicago White Sox overcame a two-run, ninth-inning deficit to beat the Indians.
Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer allowed two runs — on Avisail Garcia’s career-high-19th homer in the first — in his second start since suffering a stress fracture in his right leg on Aug. 11.
Daniel Palka’s game-ending single up the middle with one out drove in two runs and capped Chicago’s rally.
TIGERS 4, TWINS 2: Harold Castro’s first career hit started an eighth-inning rally that led the Tigers over Minnesota in a game in which Joe Mauer set the Twins’ record for reaching base.
Mauer singled in the first inning, reaching base for the 3,073 time in his career and surpassing Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew.
ROYALS 3, REDS 3: Hunter Dozier led off the ninth inning with a tie-breaking home run, then teamed with shortstop Adalberto Mondesi for a key out in the bottom of the inning as the Royals beat slumping Cincinnati.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.