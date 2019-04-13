KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Homer Bailey pitched seven innings of two-hit ball and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 3-0 Saturday night for their second straight win after a 10-game skid.
Ian Kennedy pitched a perfect eight and Willy Peralta followed in the ninth for his first save to complete the two-hitter.
Ryan O'Hearn homered, and Whit Merrifield and Adalberto Mondesi each had an RBI single for the Royals.
Bailey (1-1), who allowed seven runs, eight hits and two walks in five innings agaionst Seattle on Monday, gave up only a pair of hits to eighth-place hitter Brad Miller. Bailey had won only one of his last 22 home starts, dating back to 2016. He went 1-14 with a 7.49 ERA over that span.
TWINS 4, TIGERS 3: At Minneapolis, the Minnesota Twins' offense managed just enough to back Michael Pineda through his tough outing.
Pineda labored through six innings and Eddie Rosario drove in two runs as Minnesota had just five singles in a win over the Detroit Tigers.
The Twins entered the game with 26 walks, the fewest in the majors, but drew seven against the Tigers. Three of Minnesota's first six hitters walked, and Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco had RBI singles before Rosario lined a two-run single.
In his third start, and longest outing of the season, Pineda (2-0) allowed three earned runs and eight hits, striking out five on a 37-degree day.
ANGELS 6, CUBS 5: At Chicago, Los Angeles Angels closer Cody Allen struck out Daniel Descalso with two runners on in the eighth, and then closed it out for his fourth save.
The Cubs had runners on second and third after left fielder Brian Goodwin dropped Jason Heyward's sinking sacrifice fly near the foul line, but Allen struck out Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber to end the game.
Zack Cozart's three hits led the Angels offense.
YANKEES 4, WHITE SOX 0: At New York, CC Sabathia performed a big league first Saturday: consecutive regular season starts of at least five innings, no walks and no more than one hit.
José Rondón had Chicago's only hit, a clean single in the third inning.
