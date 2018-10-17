LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw put his previous flop behind him and pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers forward — one victory from a return trip to the World Series.
With so much at stake, the three-time Cy Young Award winner bounced back from one of his worst postseason starts with one of his best, pitching the Dodgers past the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 Wednesday for a 3-2 lead in the NL Championship Series.
"I don't really think about the one before. And after this one I'm not going to think about this one, either," Kershaw said.
Max Muncy hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning for the defending NL champs. Kershaw held the lead, scoring an insurance run in the seventh and then exiting.
Roughed up in the NLCS opener, Kershaw mixed his fastball and slider on a hot day to shut down the Brewers. The Dodgers ace didn't allow a baserunner past the third inning.
"He just has a knack," Brewers star Christian Yelich said. "He has the ability to punch guys out."
Game 6 is Friday night in Milwaukee. The Brewers will start left-hander Wade Miley, who walked Cody Bellinger to open Game 5 before getting pulled in an interesting piece of strategy by manager Craig Counsell. Hyun-Jin Ryu will go for the Dodgers.
"To go back to Milwaukee up 3-2 as opposed to being down 3-2 is huge for us," Kershaw said. "It's been a battle every single game we've played them so far and we don't expect anything different when we go back."
The Brewers do.
"We're in a good spot, man," Counsell said. "We're going back home, to me, in a position of strength."
The Dodgers haven't been in back-to-back World Series since losing to the Yankees in 1977 and '78. They were beaten by Houston in Game 7 last year.
"You've seen it this entire postseason, even when we're behind, we're battling back, putting ourselves in a position to possibly tie games or take the lead late," Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner said. "That's where our experience comes in. We never count ourselves out."
The teams reconvened less than 15 hours after the Dodgers eked out a 2-1 victory Tuesday night on Cody Bellinger's RBI single with two outs in a 13-inning game that lasted over five hours.
Pitching in 82-degree sunshine, Kershaw was well-rested and masterful in allowing one run and three hits over seven. He struck out nine, all on breaking pitches, and walked two.
Kershaw recovered from the shortest postseason start of his career. He lasted just three innings in losing the NLCS opener while giving up five runs — four earned — at Miller Park.
"I don't know if it was that much, just a little bit better execution maybe," Kershaw said of his repertoire. "Maybe I threw some more curveballs today than I did in Game 1."
RED SOX 8, ASTROS 6: Left fielder Andrew Benintendi made a diving catch with the bases loaded for the final out, and Boston held off Houston to take a 3-1 lead in the AL Championship Series.
Boosted by a questionable fan interference call early in a back-and-forth game and a go-ahead homer from Jackie Bradley Jr., the Red Sox moved within one victory of their first World Series trip since winning the 2013 title.
Craig Kimbrel earned a shaky six-out save, aided by a rocket throw from right fielder Mookie Betts and Benintendi's daring grab of Alex Bregman's sinking liner in left.
