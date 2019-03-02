SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Salvador Perez went about his morning as if nothing was amiss.
In his heavily accented English, the six-time All-Star catcher spent some time joking with teammates. He bounced from one end of Kansas City's spring training clubhouse to the next, displaying the same kind of youthful exuberance as the rookies trying to scrap for a spot on the Royals.
Indeed, could never tell that his right elbow housed a damaged ulnar collateral ligament that made it painful even to hit, and that it could require surgery that keeps him out all season.
"I have to prepare for that. That's going to be the worst thing," Perez said, finally unable to mask the underlying concern. "We're going to Los Angeles for a second opinion and we'll see."
The injury occurred during a workout Wednesday, when Perez was playing long toss. He waited until the next morning to see whether the pain remained, and then spoke to Royals trainer Nick Kenney, who ordered an MRI exam that revealed the extent of the injury.
Kenney said no recommendations have been made to have Perez undergo Tommy John surgery, but it is a distinct possibility.
"What we have here is an injury that is severe enough to where we have concern," Kenney said. "A lot of times we go worst-case scenario and work backward, because if you go worst-case scenario you can prepare yourself for anything. So that's where we're at."
The 2015 World Series MVP is coming off a season in which he hit a career-low .235, but he still matched a career high with 27 homers and 80 RBIs. He also remained one of the premier defensive catchers in the game, and his leadership in a young and evolving clubhouse is considered crucial.
The Royals are in the midst of a massive rebuilding effort, and backup catchers Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria are poised to step into a much bigger role sooner than expected.
"You know, that's what we're going to struggle with emotionally," Royals general manager Dayton Moore said, "because Salvy, you can't measure what he means to a team. It's not just on the team. It's in the clubhouse, it's in the community. His enthusiasm is so infectious.
"He represents in my opinion a lot of what this game should be about," Moore continued. "He loves to play baseball. He's enthusiastic. Whether he's on a great streak or a poor streak during the season, I mean, the fans love watching him play because of his enthusiasm. He's very charismatic. He does a lot on the field that cause you to say, 'Wow!'"
KERSHAW ON HOLD: Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw has not resumed throwing since stopping Monday while feeling shoulder discomfort.
Kershaw, who felt the discomfort while playing catch, told manager Dave Roberts his shoulder feels better.
Roberts said Friday that shortstop Corey Seager, coming off elbow and hip surgery, played in an intrasquad game on Friday and threw from 150 feet. Roberts says Seager is on track to play in the opener on March 28.
POSITIVE SIGNS: CC Sabathia and Gary Sanchez took big steps forward for the New York Yankees on Friday.
Sabathia threw his first bullpen since having a heart procedure in December, and Sanchez played in his initial spring training game following a left shoulder injury.
Sabathia, the 38-year-old lefty, had a stent inserted after a blockage was found in an artery from his heart. He has had chronic right knee problems that required several operations.
"Conditioning-wise, knee-wise, everything felt great," Sabathia said. "It was exciting being able to get off the mound."
Sanchez, coming back from surgery on Nov. 8, played four innings of defense and went 0 for 2 against the Baltimore Orioles.
TROUT NOT BITING: Mike Trout says he is only concentrating on one thing regarding his future — the upcoming season.
The Los Angeles Angels star said he is happy for Bryce Harper, who has agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies , but that he hasn't considered how Harper's deal will set the stage for his own negotiations.
Trout can become a free agent after the 2020 season. He is owed $33.25 million in each of the next two seasons, completing a $144.5 million, six-year contract.
Trout is a two-time American League MVP who has finished in the top two in voting six of the past seven years. He led the majors last season in on-base percentage (.460) while hitting .312 with 39 home runs and 79 RBIs.
