NEW YORK (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have the oldest average age in the major leagues at 30.63 years and the San Diego Padres have the youngest at 27.11, according to the commissioner's office.
Oakland is the second-oldest at 30.10, based on opening-day rosters, the commissioner's office said Friday. Washington is next at 29.84, followed by Colorado (29.59), Texas (29.58) and World Series champion Boston (29.53).
Among the teams with the lowest averages were the Chicago White Sox (27.57) and Baltimore (27.79).
The overall major league average of 28.92 was up from 28.91 on opening day last year.
MINOR EXPERIMENT: Leagues at minor league baseball's two highest levels will use the experimental rule requiring pitchers to face at least three batters or end the half-inning, unless injured.
The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues said Friday the rule will be used at Triple-A and Double-A.
Major League Baseball proposed the rule to the players' association, which refused to agree to its use in the major leagues this year. MLB intends to institute the rule for 2020.
Pat O'Conner, the NAPBL's president, said the rule will provide "providing valuable data for Major League Baseball as they review the impact it has on the pace of play."
An adjustment has been made to the rule the minor leagues started using in 2018 that had extra innings start with a runner on second. Last year, the runner was the one whose spot was up last in the previous inning. Under the change for this year, pitchers will be skipped over if their slot was last and the man in the previous position will start on second base.
SURGERY FOR KNEBEL: Milwaukee Brewers reliever Corey Knebel says he will have Tommy John surgery and miss the season, a major setback for the NL Central champions.
Knebel revealed his decision Friday before Milwaukee played St. Louis.
The 27-year-old right-hander had been pitching with a damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow since 2014, when he was pitching for the Texas Rangers. He has been sidelined since March 17, when he experienced discomfort in his elbow while pitching in a spring training game.
