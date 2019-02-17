MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell apologized Friday for the “hurt” and “pain” he caused his ex-wife but didn’t detail what prompted a 40-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
“My past behaviors were wrong and unacceptable,” he said.
Russell met with the media Friday for the first time since being suspended last fall, a penalty that he accepted without appeal. Russell spoke for nearly 20 minutes at Cubs camp, ahead of position players joining spring training workouts early next week.
The suspension followed allegations made by ex-wife Melisa Reidy. Russell missed the final 11 regular-season games plus a wild-card playoff loss to Colorado. He will be eligible to return in early May, barring postponements.
“I don’t want to get into any specifics, but what I do want to say is I am accountable for my past actions,” Russell said. “I’m not proud of the person I was, but I do want to own this issue and take responsibility for the hurt and the pain that I’ve caused Melisa, and for that I am sorry.”
The 25-year-old Russell said preparing for this public appearance was difficult, yet also a long time coming for him to “have a voice finally and to speak on what I have been thinking.”
“My preparation for this press conference, it’s been tough. I haven’t ever had to face the media like this before,” he said.
Russell is now in a “loving” relationship with another person, he said. He said his relationship with his ex-wife is “moving in the right direction” as they co-parent their son.
The Cubs considered Russell’s news conference a significant first step in the process for his possible return this season. Manager Joe Maddon and president of baseball operations Theo Epstein attended the session.
“If he continues to do what he’s doing right now obviously everything’s headed in the right direction,” said Maddon, who communicated regularly with Russell via text message during the offseason.
FARQUHAR RETURNS: Danny Farquhar wore a specially designed protective cap Friday during his first spring training bullpen session with the New York Yankees.
Farquhar collapsed in the Chicago White Sox dugout last April 20 after pitching in the sixth inning against Houston. He was diagnosed with a ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage, had surgery the next day and was hospitalized until May 7. Farquhar was not cleared to pitch again in 2018, became a free agent after the season and signed a minor league contract with the Yankees.
“I am extraordinarily just thankful,” Farquhar said.
He met with doctors and trainers at Steinbrenner Field on Monday to design his hat, which includes Kevlar and foam. After a proper fit was found, it took just two days to create the final product.
“It looks like a hat, it’s just two sizes big and it’s got like a skully protector on the inside,” Farquhar said.
