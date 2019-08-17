MLB leaders
American League
BATTING—LeMahieu, New York, .338; Brantley, Houston, .332; Devers, Boston, .328; Alberto, Baltimore, .318; Martinez, Boston, .309; Bogaerts, Boston, .308; Gurriel, Houston, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Altuve, Houston, .301; Moncada, Chicago, .301.
RUNS—Betts, Boston, 112; Devers, Boston, 100; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Bregman, Houston, 92; C.Santana, Cleveland, 89; Semien, Oakland, 88; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Merrifield, Kansas City, 83; Kepler, Minnesota, 82.
RBI—Devers, Boston, 95; Trout, Los Angeles, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 92; J.Abreu, Chicago, 89; Soler, Kansas City, 87; Gurriel, Houston, 85; LeMahieu, New York, 83; Rosario, Minnesota, 80; Kepler, Minnesota, 80; Bregman, Houston, 79.
HITS—Devers, Boston, 162; Merrifield, Kansas City, 156; LeMahieu, New York, 154; Brantley, Houston, 150; Bogaerts, Boston, 147; Polanco, Minnesota, 141; Martinez, Boston, 140; Gurriel, Houston, 138; Betts, Boston, 137; Semien, Oakland, 135.
DOUBLES—Devers, Boston, 44; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 37; Brantley, Houston, 37; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Betts, Boston, 32; Gurriel, Houston, 32; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Polanco, Minnesota, 31; Semien, Oakland, 31.
TRIPLES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Dozier, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; M.Smith, Seattle, 7; Gardner, New York, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Betts, Boston, 5; Goodrum, Detroit, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Semien, Oakland, 5.
HOME RUNS—Trout, Los Angeles, 41; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 33; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 29; G.Torres, New York, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.
STOLEN BASES—M.Smith, Seattle, 34; Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Villar, Baltimore, 26; Andrus, Texas, 25; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Hamilton, Kansas City, 18; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 18; D.Gordon, Seattle, 17; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 16; DeShields, Texas, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16.
PITCHING—Germán, New York, 16-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 13-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-10.
ERA—Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.77; Verlander, Houston, 2.81; G.Cole, Houston, 2.87; Minor, Texas, 2.94; Miley, Houston, 3.11; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.27; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.29; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; Fiers, Oakland, 3.46; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.50.
STRIKEOUTS—Verlander, Houston, 228; G.Cole, Houston, 226; Sale, Boston, 218; Bieber, Cleveland, 200; Morton, Tampa Bay, 194; Boyd, Detroit, 192; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Lynn, Texas, 184; Giolito, Chicago, 182; Minor, Texas, 164.
National League
BATTING—B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .334; McNeil, New York, .332; Yelich, Milwaukee, .325; Blackmon, Colorado, .323; K.Marte, Arizona, .320; Rendon, Washington, .320; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .319; Freeman, Atlanta, .308; Arenado, Colorado, .303; Dahl, Colorado, .302.
RUNS—Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 103; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 97; Freeman, Atlanta, 96; Blackmon, Colorado, 88; Story, Colorado, 88; Bryant, Chicago, 87; Rendon, Washington, 86; Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 83; Yelich, Milwaukee, 83.
RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 98; Freeman, Atlanta, 98; E.Escobar, Arizona, 97; Rendon, Washington, 94; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 94; P.Alonso, New York, 91; Arenado, Colorado, 91; Harper, Philadelphia, 90; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 85.
HITS—K.Marte, Arizona, 152; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 150; Albies, Atlanta, 146; Freeman, Atlanta, 146; Blackmon, Colorado, 143; Arenado, Colorado, 138; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 137; J.Báez, Chicago, 137; Hosmer, San Diego, 135; Yelich, Milwaukee, 134.
DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; J.Báez, Chicago, 33; Blackmon, Colorado, 32; Rendon, Washington, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; Albies, Atlanta, 31; B.Anderson, Miami, 31; Bryant, Chicago, 31; McNeil, New York, 31; Seager, Los Angeles, 31.
TRIPLES—E.Escobar, Arizona, 9; K.Marte, Arizona, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; A.Rosario, New York, 7; Eaton, Washington, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Dahl, Colorado, 5; Ervin, Cincinnati, 5; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 5; Story, Colorado, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5.
HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 41; Yelich, Milwaukee, 39; P.Alonso, New York, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 35; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 31; Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; 5 tied at 28.
STOLEN BASES—Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 29; T.Turner, Washington, 26; J.Dyson, Arizona, 25; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 21; Robles, Washington, 19; Story, Colorado, 17; Margot, San Diego, 16; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 16; Wong, St. Louis, 16.
PITCHING—Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Márquez, Colorado, 11-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 11-6; J.Gray, Colorado, 11-8.
ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.45; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.41; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.63; deGrom, New York, 2.68; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 2.99; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 3.10; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.31; Corbin, Washington, 3.34.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 189; deGrom, New York, 189; Ray, Arizona, 187; Strasburg, Washington, 185; Corbin, Washington, 180; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 175; Nola, Philadelphia, 173; Darvish, Chicago, 168; Buehler, Los Angeles, 166; Márquez, Colorado, 163.
