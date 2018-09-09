MITCHELL LORENZ and MARY REDING joined Upper Iowa's University's School of Liberal Arts faculty. Lorenz, assistant professor of psychology, is coming to UIU from the Reinert Center for Transformative Teaching and Learning at St. Louis University, where he is currently completing his Ph.D. in experimental psychology. He previously earned a master’s degree in general experimental psychology from Western Illinois University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology/criminal justice from Simpson College. Reding, writing center director and full-time term lecture of English, has a master’s degree in English literature from Iowa State University and a bachelor’s degree in English, with a minor in creative writing from the University of Northern Iowa. She previously was at Wartburg College.
