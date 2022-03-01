Mitchell County native, teacher in Ukraine recounts evacuation

EDITOR’S NOTE: Nathan Penfold is a native of Mitchell County. He has lived in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol for the past 12 years, where he worked as an English teacher. Last week, Mariupol was bombed by the Russian Federation and Penfold was forced to flee the country. Currently in Poland, Penfold plans to return to Osage.

Mariupol sits between Crimea, which Russia took by force from Ukraine in 2014, and the eastern section of the country occupied by pro-Russian rebels. The following is Penfold’s unedited account of escaping the Russian invasion, as relayed by email to Mitchell County Press Editor Jason Selby. Some readers may find the details of this

disturbing.

Wednesday was a usual day in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. The sun was shining, people were walking in the streets, there was a general optimism among everyone that war, real full-out war, would not come after all. I really believed that everything would be solved diplomatically.

I’m an American but over the last 12 years Mariupol has become my home. I came there originally as a volunteer English teacher, and fell in love with the generosity of its people. Over the years that city has become my world, a place where I’m surrounded by old friends and memories. It’s population numbers around a half million people, but at times feels like a big village where everybody knows each other.

We had been living next to conflict for eight years, so when on Saturday morning we were woken by the rumbling of shellfire outside the city, it frightened us, though we had heard such shelling years before.

A few quiet days passed and just when people started to feel safe again, the world ended. I was woken on Thursday morning by the sound of loud explosions. I looked at my computer and there was a message from a student in the city of Dnipro who I give lessons to.

“What is going on there? We can hear the shooting all the way over here!” Dnipro is halfway across the country, I thought to myself that it couldn’t be possible he heard the shelling from our region.

I called my friend Ira and asked what the hell was going on. She said, “They’re bombing the whole country, Mariupol, Dnipro, Kiev, Harkiv, and even in the west, everywhere! You’d better come up to our house.”

I live near the beach in an area that could be dangerous if we were attacked from the sea, so I threw my documents and some clothes in a travel bag and started walking up the hill toward the city center where Ira lives. As I walked I could hear explosions that seemed to come from right over our heads, it was like watching a film, so strange and different from reality. I just kept going and praying all the time.

I met Ira and her friend Ivan near the center. All I could think about was getting to cover but Ira said, “No, we need to get to the market now and buy two sacks of potatoes.” She and Ivan wanted to buy more groceries, but all the cash machines were empty. I gave them some money I had so we could finish buying supplies.

As soon as we got home she told us we needed to start filling bottles with water. After we were prepared we sat with tea in front of the television to watch the news, and from time to time we could hear explosions that shook the house. Ivan, who just finished a tour in the Ukrainian army, got very excited every time they told that Russian tanks or planes had been hit, but still, the news was enough of a mix of good and bad to leave us feeling quite nervous about our situation.

Then we heard there would be an emergency evacuation train leaving the city in 15 minutes. I had actually wanted to leave the city for some time since the shelling the Saturday before but had been sick with the flu and not well enough to travel earlier. I decided to try. So we quickly drove to the train station, and just as the train was about to pull out I jumped on without a ticket or anything. Two lady conductors told me I was welcome, but there was no free place and I would have to stand. They were making the sign of the cross over themselves as we left.

“My God, where are we taking these people?” the one exclaimed. “Into Hell, straight into Hell where all the worst fighting is happening,” the other replied.

The train passed through the town of Volnovaha about 50 miles north of Mariupol, which is right near the front. We learned later that 30 minutes after we passed through there the town had been shelled, and the next day it was hit again very hard.

Our train slowly snaked its way all across the country from east to west, stopping at times while routes were changed to avoid some dangerous areas. All the time we heard rumors about formations of Russian tanks crossing the border and cities being attacked. We prayed we wouldn’t meet any of them out there on the dark plains.

I was grateful when later the conductors found me a place in a different carriage. I rode in a compartment with a very nice woman who was trying to return to Italy where she lived with her husband. She had come back to Ukraine to visit family. I called my mother in America who was by then sick with worry, partly to let her know I was alright, and, in the back of my mind, to hear her voice just one more time in case anything would happen.

We finally got to Lviv, the most western large city in Ukraine, at about nine p.m. after 30 hours of travelling. I asked the taxi and bus drivers about the situation at the border, and they said they could drop people off there, but the line of people waiting to cross into Poland was 12 miles long. They stand all night in the cold, sometimes waiting more than a day to get through. Later, I learned there was a free train that would come at midnight to take people across into Poland.

I waited on the platform with a huge crowd of mostly women and children. Ukrainian men who are between 18 and 55 years of age are prohibited from leaving the country at present. There were however some old men and foreign men like myself waiting.

A railway worker walked through the crowd shouting, “Men stand back! Women and children first!” I remembered the Titanic. And just as I’m sure it was back then, when people were trying to get into the lifeboats, there was a mad rush as soon as that train pulled in and the doors opened.

People pushed to get in the train and there were screams of hundreds of frightened children. Even though I had moved aside for the women and children I still was able to get into a carriage with no problem. However after the initial rush, more people continued to run up the platform and before long the train was packed with standing room only.

People were standing everywhere in the central aisle, children were sitting on the floor between the benches. I had a seat on one of those hard wooden benches in the old carriage, which wouldn’t have been so bad, except for the fact that we would be stuck in that train for 14 hours while we waited for the Ukrainian border authorities to check everyone’s documents. There were so many people packed in that car that a person could barely move.

After travelling about 20 miles we stopped in a field, in the dark with no lights on in the train. I think now we were simply waiting until the driver got permission to pull into the customs checkpoint, but at the time the people were frantic with panic. There were rumors that they had turned off the lights so Russian planes could not see us moving. I don’t know if that was true or not, but just the idea was enough to frighten people, and every time someone’s telephone screen lit up others would shout to switch it off. So we sat in the dark and waited for about two hours, then moved into the checkpoint.

The poor Ukrainian border authorities were completely overwhelmed. An officer shoved her way through the carriage, filling a plastic shopping bag with hundreds of passports as she went. We waited for hours there, and finally when we were worried that we would never see our documents again, the officers started to bring them out of the building. Somehow they managed in that mess to return each person his document.

We still had to wait until the train received permission to go on, and by then most of the children had been more than 13 hours without anything to eat, so the border authorities brought in large boxes of cookies and began to distribute them. After another hour or so we moved into Poland. It took a while more to unload all the cars so while we were waiting for the doors to open, the Polish border authorities passed us bottles of water through the windows.

Finally when we were able to leave the train we moved into the processing terminal, near which stood crowds of people and reporters. As soon as we got through passport control we were met by some women who spoke English and asked if we needed assistance or a place to stay. Outside the building there were more people who held up signs advertising free places to stay, free rides or free food.

After visiting a welcome center that had been set up for Americans I went to the train station where I was surprised to find more volunteers distributing food and toiletries to the refugees. When I went to buy a ticket I spoke to the cashier in Ukrainian, as I don’t know Polish. Because these are both Slavic languages I could understand her more or less, and she asked me several times if I were Ukrainian. I said no, that I have American citizenship, and she explained that in Poland they are giving railway tickets for free to citizens of Ukraine now.

I reached my friend’s home in Krakow after an exhausting ordeal. In one day, my life and the lives of millions of Ukrainians were turned upside down. We woke up to a nightmare. In this time of terror we have seen the worst people are capable of and the best.

I have the utmost gratitude for the citizens of Poland who have so generously opened their country, and their hearts, to traumatized citizens forced to flee their own homes to save their lives. I am certain that Ukraine will prevail, and that I will meet my dear friends there again one day. My heart is filled with hope, and at the same time with great sorrow, that such great tragedy which has caused so much pain, never had to happen in the first place.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0