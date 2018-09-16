+2 
Angela Ewoldt

Ewoldt

MITCH BLANSHAN, associate, DAVID LIES, technology solutions senior associate, and ANGELA EWOLDT, administrative assistant senior, were promoted at the Waterloo assurance services office of RSM US LLP, audit, tax and consulting services.

+2 
David Lies

Lies
+2 
Mitch Blanshan

Blanshan

MITCH BLANSHAN, associate, DAVID LIES, technology solutions senior associate, and ANGELA EWOLDT, administrative assistant senior, were promoted at the Waterloo assurance services office of RSM US LLP, audit, tax and consulting services.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments