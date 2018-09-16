MITCH BLANSHAN, associate, DAVID LIES, technology solutions senior associate, and ANGELA EWOLDT, administrative assistant senior, were promoted at the Waterloo assurance services office of RSM US LLP, audit, tax and consulting services.
