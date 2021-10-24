WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Regional Board of REALTORS® will use a $5,000 Placemaking Grant from the National Association of REALTORS® to help transform unused space in the Cedar Valley Soccer Club into a place for community use and enjoyment.

The Northeast Iowa Regional Board of REALTORS® will use the funds to create a fenced in playground at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex. There will be dozens of Realtors from the Cedar Valley engaged in the project after all the funds are raised for the play area. They will partner with the City of Waterloo, Soccer Club Ground Crew of the complex and Sydney Herzmann who is heading the playground project. The Mission Playground has secured pledges from Oakridge Real Estate, Roling Family, Herzmann Real Estate, Girl Scouts, Sartoma, Soccer Club, Caseys, Kwik Trip and Dr. K Egan.