You may not recognize all the players’ names, but you’ll never forget the experience of taking the family to a minor league ballpark in Iowa. The six teams that call Iowa home have launched careers of dozens of all-stars, World Series champions and Hall of Famers.
1. CEDAR RAPIDS KERNELSVeterans Stadium in Cedar Rapids plays home to the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the Minnesota Twins Class A affiliate. The Kernels go out of the way to interact with their fans. At least two players sign autographs before every weekday game and the entire team does the same before Sunday games.
2. BURLINGTON BEESPicturesque Burlington is home to the Burlington Bees, a farm club of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The Bees have launched many major league careers over the years, including those of Hall of Famers Billy Williams and Paul Molitor. The refurbished Community Field buzzes with entertainment for fans of all ages: from contests, fireworks shows and kids running the bases with their dogs on Bark in the Park days. A family of four can attend a Bees game, get hot dogs, soft drinks and a program for an average cost of $41.
3. QUAD CITY RIVER BANDITSModern Woodmen Park in Davenport plays home to the Quad City River Bandits. The Houston Astros’ Class A affiliate has earned a reputation for offering some of the most unusual promotions in the minor leagues, including ugly sweater contests and post-game movies. The park is also an attraction in itself. It has a carousel, Ferris wheel and a 300-foot zipline that runs from first base to just outside the left field corner of the park. Named the “Best Minor League Ballpark” by USA Today and 10Best.com.
4. CLINTON LUMBERKINGSThe Mississippi River community of Clinton is home of the Clinton LumberKings. During the past 50 years, the Clinton franchise has helped launch the major league careers of more than 200 players. Today, the franchise is an affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
5. IOWA CUBSPrincipal Park in Des Moines is the home of the triple-A Iowa Cubs. The I-Cubs are the last minor league stop before players advance to the Chicago Cubs. It’s also where injured Cubs come to get themselves back into shape. The park sits at the confluence of the Des Moines and Raccoon rivers. Look over the center field fence to the sun-glistened gold dome of the State Capitol.
6. SIOUX CITY EXPLORERSBaseball adventures also await those traveling in western Iowa. The Sioux City Explorers play a 100-game schedule, including 50 home games at Lewis and Clark Park. The Explorers play in the independent American Association. The Explorers describe their games as nine innings of vacation. Every inning includes on-field and in-the-stands entertainment.
Source: Iowa Tourism Office
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.