Mike Frost

Mike Frost

MIKE FROST, chief legal officer and general counsel for the CBE Group Inc. in Cedar Falls, was presented the Jonathan Elliot Judicial Advocacy Award by ACA International, the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals. The award recognizes an individual attorney who has been an advocate on behalf of the accounts receivable management industry.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments