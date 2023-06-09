DES MOINES – MidAmerican Energy will file a request with the Iowa Utilities Board next week seeking the board’s approval for an increase to its natural gas delivery rates in Iowa. This would be the company’s first gas rate increase in the state since 2002.

MidAmerican projects its request would result in an average 6% increase of total monthly gas bills in Iowa. If approved, the average residential customer would see an estimated monthly gas bill increase of less than $5, or $60 per year. Although the rates would increase for the delivery of natural gas, the price of the natural gas fuel has been declining. If this trend continues, MidAmerican estimates customers will see an estimated 30% decrease in their year-over-year bills.

More customers

Since 2002, MidAmerican’s natural gas customer base has increased by nearly 100,000 customers, or 20%. The communities MidAmerican serves are growing, too, requiring the addition and relocation of gas facilities to accommodate the construction, maintenance or repair of roads and bridges and other public improvements. To maintain both safety and reliability, MidAmerican has invested in many capital projects and upgrades. Cybersecurity and physical threats to the gas delivery system are very different than they were 20 years ago. Because of attacks on gas pipelines, new security standards required by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, which is tasked with safeguarding pipelines, have been implemented, increasing compliance costs.

The proposed change would affect gas delivery base rates, which are part of the delivery portion of a bill. Delivery base rates include monthly charges and costs associated with providing gas service to customers and ensuring system safety.

The increase would not affect the supply portion of monthly bills, which reflects the amount of gas MidAmerican buys each month on behalf of a customer and is based on fluctuating market costs without a markup. The market price of gas has been declining since last fall, lessening the impact of the delivery rate increase.

While MidAmerican’s rate increase request is pending with the Iowa Utilities Board, state law allows the company to implement an interim rate increase, which would result in a 5% average increase of total monthly gas bills.

If the Iowa Utilities Board approves MidAmerican’s requested increase at a lower level than the interim rates, MidAmerican will refund the difference to customers through a bill credit, plus interest.

Once MidAmerican files its rate increase request with the Iowa Utilities Board, the board will begin a process to determine whether the proposed rate increase is justified and reasonable. The board will seek comments from customers and interested parties and make a final determination in May of next year.

Public meetings on the topic are scheduled across MidAmerican’s Iowa service area at the dates, times and locations below:

Waterloo – 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave.

Virtual – 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. August 3.

Details about participating online and at the customer comment meetings are available on the IUB’s website, iub.iowa.gov.