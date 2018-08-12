+6 
Dupaco Community Credit Union staff announcements: MICHELLE DAMME joined Dupaco as a member service representative at the Mullan Avenue location in Waterloo. CHRIS HURLEY was appointed mortgage lending consultant at the Cedar Heights Drive location in Cedar Falls. MAJDA KARAJIC was appointed member service representative II and SCOTT MANGIN was appointed branch manager, both at the Mullan Avenue location. KELSEY NILGES was appointed member service representative II at the San Marnan Drive location in Waterloo. KYLE PASSICK was appointed member service representative II at the Cedar Heights Drive location in Cedar Falls, and SHERRI REKIC was appointed member service representative at the Schukei Road location in Waterloo.

