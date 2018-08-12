Dupaco Community Credit Union staff announcements: MICHELLE DAMME joined Dupaco as a member service representative at the Mullan Avenue location in Waterloo. CHRIS HURLEY was appointed mortgage lending consultant at the Cedar Heights Drive location in Cedar Falls. MAJDA KARAJIC was appointed member service representative II and SCOTT MANGIN was appointed branch manager, both at the Mullan Avenue location. KELSEY NILGES was appointed member service representative II at the San Marnan Drive location in Waterloo. KYLE PASSICK was appointed member service representative II at the Cedar Heights Drive location in Cedar Falls, and SHERRI REKIC was appointed member service representative at the Schukei Road location in Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.