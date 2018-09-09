global thinking wloo schools logo

Three teachers with Waterloo Schools, MICHAEL JUNGCK of Bunger, JON DENNIS of Central and ANGELA HEWITT of Hoover participated in NewBoCo’s Code.org Professional Learning Program's computer science workshop.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments