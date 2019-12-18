Michael Antoine

Cornerback

5-foot-11, 173-pounds

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons)

A mid-September commit, Antoine chose the Cyclones over offers from Missouri, Minnesota, Boston College, South Florida and Florida International. Antoine had 49 tackles, two interceptions and was credited for 10 pass breakups.

